Minnesota family wins right to sue nursing home where relative died
They may get their day in court. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “Minnesotans looking to hold senior homes accountable for abuse and neglect won a legal victory after a district judge threw out a forced arbitration clause that would have prohibited a family from suing in court. … In a recent decision, Anoka County Judge Sean Gibbs upheld the right of a family to sue an assisted-living facility over the sudden death of an 89-year-old man, Gerald Seeger, who died of complications related to a common hernia. The facility, Lighthouse of Columbia Heights, had argued in court that, despite the man’s death, the family had forfeited the right to a jury trial by signing an arbitration agreement at the time of his admission.”
An update on the Valspar-Sherwin-Williams merger. The Star Tribune’s Dee DePass writes: “Valspar Corp. will sell the assets of its industrial wood-coatings business to Axalta Coatings System for $420 million, company officials announced Wednesday. That deal should satisfy U.S. regulators and give the green light to the much awaited merger between paint giants Valspar and Sherwin-Williams. … Sherwin-Williams announced plans to buy Valspar for $11.3 billion in March 2016. In the months that followed, however, regulators made it clear that the union would face anti-trust obstacles and that a division or asset divestiture would probably be required in order for the merger to proceed.”
Winning isn’t everything. MPR’s Bob Collins reports: “The Minnesota Twins last season lost 103 games, often played in a half-empty stadium, and made a ton of cash. … Forbes, in its annual ranking of Major League Baseball team value, pegs the Twins’ value as $1.025 billion, a 13 percent increase over 2015. The team made nearly $30 million last season, about average for the league. … If you can’t lose money owning the Minnesota Twins, you can’t lose money, although five teams did, according to Forbes.”
Local artist reflects on Prince.The Current’s Jay Gabler reports: “Minneapolis artist Peyton Scott Russell first encountered Prince in the 1990s, when Peyton showed work at the Glam Slam nightclub — a downtown spot that Prince owned, and where he frequently performed. Peyton also worked at Paisley Park, among other things helping to decorate the venue for Prince's 1996 wedding reception. When Prince died last year, Peyton was moved to cover his First Avenue star in gold leaf. ”
This is a big deal to some people: “The Minneapolis Star-Tribune Appears To Have Accidentally Leaked The New Timberwolves Logo [Update]” [Deadspin]
Agree? “Prince's albums, ranked best to worst” [City Pages]
Let’s! “Let's have a tractor parade” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Mayoral forum reveals consensus on doing more for north Minneapolis — and skepticism that it will happen
