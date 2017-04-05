Minnesota to maintain North Carolina travel ban despite anti-LGBT bill replacement measure
Chris Johnson at the Washington Blade reports Gov. Mark Dayton will retain Minnesota's travel ban to North Carolina despite a replacement measure put in place to deal with the anti-LGBT bill signed by the previous North Carolina governor: "Although North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a fellow Democrat, has signed into law a replacement measure he says alleviates the situation, Sam Fettig, a Dayton spokesperson, told the Washington Blade on Wednesday, 'No, we are not going to lift the ban.' Criticized by LGBT rights supporters as a deal that doubles down on discrimination, the agreement between Cooper and Republican leaders in the legislature was reached amid an ongoing economic boycott of state as result of HB2."
Let's not start rewarding innovation around here. WCCO-TV's state Capitol reporter Pat Kessler is following the Legislative Auditor's investigation into a program that rewards workers for saving the state money: "Gainshare’s purpose is to reward state workers who find ways to save money. The state 'gains' and workers 'share' a percentage of the savings. But Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, says that’s not what’s happening. 'It’s turned out that it’s just sort of a rewards program for people who have done their job,' Nash said."
MPR News' Matt Sepic is tracking the steps Falcon Heights is taking toward ending its policing contract with St. Anthony Village: "Since [Philando] Castile's death last summer, Twin Cities African-American leaders and many Falcon Heights residents pushed the City Council to terminate its contract with St. Anthony. At a special meeting Wednesday, a group called Falcon Heights We Can Do Better dropped off a petition with more than 400 signatures. After months of speaking out, things finally started to go their way. The council voted to ask other police departments if they'd be interested in patrolling the suburb just north of St. Paul."
But we can't park in these, right? Michelle Bruch at the Southwest Journal has the details on summer bikeway construction: "Extended bikeways are coming to 26th and 28th streets between Hennepin and Portland. The new signage, striping and bollard delineators are slated for the upcoming construction season, and the city is looking for community feedback to refine the design."
In other news…
Don't Tell a Saul: “Bob Odenkirk on Catholic Guilt, the Replacements, Late-Breaking Fame” [Rolling Stone]
Including state Rep. Ilhan Omar: “This Artist Has Been Turning Barbies Into Muslim Women Icons” [Huffington Post]
Breaking: “Developer gets go-ahead to turn former Pioneer Press building into housing” [Pioneer Press]
Taking jobs away from Minnesota golden shiners: “Golden shiners at center of bait debate in Minnesota” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Felt like a Minnesota sports fan after that collapse: “Jeopardy! Contestant Biffs Gimme NBA Question, Loses Everything” [Deadspin]
Good eats for a good cause: “Eat at these 45 Minneapolis-St. Paul restaurants Friday to support famine aid for Somalia” [City Pages]
Cars vs. chili cheese dogs: “Maple Grove City Council shoots down Portillo's restaurant” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
#MAGA: “12 Minnesota companies submit bids to build Trump's border wall” [FOX 9]
I'll have the "In my Darkest Hour" dark roast double-latte: “Megadeth’s David Ellefson returns to Minnesota hometown for his coffee shop’s grand opening” [Pioneer Press]
Get ready for Huff-mentum: “Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman for governor?” [Pioneer Press]
Great PR: “Wayzata makes national spotlight with feature role in Coors Light TV ad” [Star Tribune]
Current host/producer Andrea Swensson performing Jeremy Messersmith's "Everybody Gets a Kitten" featuring Ralph, a four-legged scene-stealer:
