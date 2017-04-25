MN GOP chair Downey sends letter decrying his would-be successor, Chris Fields
The knives have come out in the MN GOP chair race. The Star Tribune’s J. Patrick Coolican reports: “GOP Party Chairman Keith Downey released a letter to a party committee questioning the judgment and competency of Deputy Chairman Chris Fields just days ahead of the election for party officers in St. Cloud Saturday. … Downey is not running for reelection and is widely considered to be a likely candidate for governor. … But the letter, which is supported by voluminous attachments, makes clear Downey does not want Fields — who is running for party chair — to be his successor. … It details what it calls inappropriate correspondence and public statements and failed attempts at organizing and fundraising.”
Nicollet Mall is still a thing? City Pages’ Cory Zurowski reports: “‘Construction on Nicollet reaches peak,’ crowed the City of Minneapolis in an announcement last week. … Count mayoral candidate Tom Hoch among those who were none too impressed with the city's self congratulation. … His beef: Mayor Betsy Hodges has failed to communicate with the public about what's going on with the $50 million overhaul of Nicollet Mall, the 12-block chunk of Nicollet Avenue that knifes through the heart of Minnesota's largest city.”
Something is rotten in the city of Crosby. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Zach Kayser reports: “A city hall lawn transformed Monday into a bitter display for just how the town's residents feel about its mayor—who's looking at felony charges. … Protesters calling for embattled Crosby mayor Jim Hunter to resign were separated by police barricades from those demonstrating in support of him. About 25-30 were in favor of Hunter, 10 against. Although there were some outbursts, the two sides mostly just stared at each other and talked amongst themselves.Two Crosby police officers stood in front of the doors to make sure things didn't get out of hand. The overcast sky threatened rain, but the drops didn't fall until both sides had gone inside. … Hunter, 68, was arrested last month. Along with other alleged crimes, Hunter is accused in the criminal complaint of swindling his lover's husband out of $90,000 through the sale of his business.”
Promise not to do it again? The AP reports (via WCCO): “Wells Fargo’s top management and board of directors apologized to investors and faced a series of protesters Tuesday at the first big shareholder meeting since a scandal over sales practices led to an executive shake-up, fines and a dented reputation. … Chairman Stephen Sanger said, ‘We are deeply sorry,’ as he addressed shareholders. And CEO Tim Sloan called it ‘unacceptable.’ That follows apologies already given to customers and employees. Sloan, who got that job in October, has repeatedly talked of making things right with customers.”
In other news…
Activists want St. Paul to be cool like Minneapolis: “State immigrant crime victims find disparities in visa program” [Star Tribune]
Very low: “Minneapolis police warn about pet poisonings after several reports” [Star Tribune]
Bless him: “Republican candidate joins the Ward 7 race” [Southwest Journal]
He’s from Duluth: “Minnesota Native Running for Governor in Virginia Really, Really Wants You to Know He Loves Confederate Statues” [Slate]
A sport for the tiny house era: “Gotta catch 'em small: Growing “micro-fishing” trend has Twin Cities roots” [The Growler]
So there you go: “Adrian Peterson reaches deal with Saints” [Star Tribune]
