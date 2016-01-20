Some TCF customers unable to access deposited money due to 'processing delays'
Really bad timing. Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting "processing delays" are keeping some TCF customers from accessing their money this morning: "TCF spokesman Mark] Goldman called the timing of the problem an especially 'unfortunate coincidence' because many customers were expecting to access their monthly Social Security deposits and other pension payments that land around the first of the month."
Not seeing tax breaks for the wealthy in this story. David Montgomery at the Pioneer Press crunches the numbers on the more than 1 million Minnesotans who are eligible for coverage from Medicaid: "The relatively small number of people on the elderly and disabled Medicaid programs cost far more to care for than the large number of low-income adults and children… The elderly and disabled programs each cost more than about $30,000 per enrollee per year. The program for families and adults costs about $5,000 per year."
We'll see, won't we? Brian Bakst at MPR News says Gov. Mark Dayton will let the Legislature's $542 million health insurance relief plan become law without his signature: "The DFL governor says he wanted more promises from health insurance companies that the money wouldn’t just go to their bottom lines, but rather would be used to buy down premiums and expand coverage options. He didn’t get those guarantees but said the need to shore up the individual insurance market led to his decision."
But, don't let anyone else in. Brian Todd of the Rochester Post Bulletin reports Southeast Minnesota is facing the same job situation as many other parts of the nation: "'The population is getting older, and the younger generations are not keeping up,' [DEED analyst Mark Schultz] said. In fact, the largest age group of the labor force expected to grow between 2015 and 2025 are those ages 65 and older, with 7,301 more individuals in that range. For those below the retirement age — individuals between 16 and 64 — the labor force will drop by 4,458."
We've got it all (cheaper) in St. Paul. Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press ranks Minnesota’s most expensive cities to rent an apartment: "As of April 1, St. Paul ranks as the ninth most expensive city in Minnesota for median-value two-bedroom apartment rentals at $1,200, and Minneapolis ranks third with $1,640. The most expensive two-bedrooms are in Minnetonka at $1,730, followed by St. Louis Park at $1,700. The other cities in the top 10 are Plymouth at $1,510, Edina at $1,470, Eden Prairie at $1,410, Bloomington at $1,310, Burnsville at $1,230 and Richfield at $1,030."
No vaping while mocking: “Minneapolis banning tobacco, vaping from parks” [KARE]
Fences, not walls: “Prince Tribute Fence Opens Monday at Paisley Park” [KSTP]
Bad omen: “Dessa too sick to sing at Twins opener” [City Pages]
Your vote counts: “Grand Marais, Lanesboro Up For ‘Best Midwestern Small Town’” [WCCO]
Would go well with their potential yogurt acquisition: “General Mills invests $3 million in granola maker Purely Elizabeth” [Star Tribune]
What about a barbecue? Too soon? “Plans taking shape for 100th anniversary of 1918 fires” [Duluth News Tribune]
Better story would be if he actually hated the place: “Reporter issues correction, of sorts, on 'worst place to live' article” [CBS Evening News]
School's out forever: “Appeals court won’t stop Stillwater school closings” [MPR]
Not the cigar-chomping, Zubaz-wearing TK? “Here's what Tom Kelly's Target Field statue will look like” [MPR]
Geeks on the FBI payroll: “Records show deep ties between FBI and Best Buy computer technicians looking for child porn” [Washington Post]
