St. Paul police respond to rash of shootings
There’s been a lot of gunfire in St. Paul of late. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “With reports of shots fired up 75 percent this year and two fatal shootings and another injury in recent days, St. Paul police said Tuesday that they are stepping up their approach to gun violence. … Officers will boost patrols in high-crime neighborhoods and look to other changes to stem the ongoing problem, especially because warmer weather tends to bring an uptick in gun crimes. … ‘Many of the shootings and firearms discharged can be attributed to small groups of young people who think it’s OK to use guns to settle their differences,’ said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman … .”
A Paulsen town hall … eventually. MPR’s Tom Weber and Jo Erickson report: “On Tuesday, [MPR host Weber] was joined by Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen, who represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District. Here's what the congressman had to say on a few key issues. … Paulsen says he will hold a public town hall event with his constituents — but he didn't say when. … ‘Certainly I think there are some that would prefer to have campaign style events, with shouting, and that kind of thing. And that's not just very good, it's not Minnesotan,’ he said. ‘Civility is probably the most important thing that we need right now.’ ”
The tricky unraveling of the Prince estate is still going strong a year on. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Prince’s estate and the late musician’s Paisley Park Enterprises are suing a onetime sound engineer and mixer, accusing him of threatening to release unpublished tracks that he possesses. … In a legal action first filed last week in Carver County and then moved Tuesday to federal court in St. Paul, the plaintiffs say George I. Boxill, of Los Angeles, has no legal rights to the tracks that were recorded in 2006 and total five in all. … By threatening to release the tracks, the plaintiffs also are alleging, Boxill is violating a confidentiality agreement he signed in 2004 with Prince, who died at his Chanhassen compound on April 21, 2016, from a drug overdose.”
Drama drama. The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “A centuries-old racial term has created a modern-day ruckus at the Ames Center — a city-owned theatrical venue in Burnsville — raising questions of government censorship, artistic integrity and who gets to determine what language goes too far. … The controversy centers around Minneapolis-based playwright Derek ‘Duck’ Washington’s play, ‘Caucasian-Aggressive Pandas and Other Mulatto Tales.’ … It’s the word ‘Mulatto’ that’s raising eyebrows.”
In other news…
Photos of a young Minnesotan in the big city: “Bob Dylan's Early Days in New York” [New York Times]
Emanuel, De Blasio and … Hodges? “The 3 Worst Mayors—And How They Can Turn Their Cities Around” [New York Observer]
Shout-out to Minneapolis: “Cycling success: 10 U.S. cities pushing biking forward” [Curbed]
City Pages’ annual “Best Of” issue is out. Did your favorite thing make the cut?
The best camping beer is the beer you have with you: “The 10 Best Minnesota Camping Beers” [The Growler]
These brands are so hip: “General Mills, Totino's and the delicate dance of the corporate pot joke” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
FYI:
The Lowry Bridge will be lit pink, gold and light blue in recognition of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Action Day.— Hennepin County (@Hennepin) April 19, 2017
Comments (2)
Hodges
Is a classic example of the Peter Principle. She has been clearly in over her head since her first day as Mayor; running the city like some kind of sociology graduate student who fervently wishes life was like the text books.
And, now Nicollet Mall, will only be "substantially complete" in time for the sacred Super Bowl.
"substantially complete"...
The most frustrating/eye rolling thing about those signs hanging on Nicollet Mall (besides the PR waste of money over a year into the oft-delayed project). And that is coming from someone who's desk faces that disaster and has watched new concrete go down only to be ripped up again a fair few times....