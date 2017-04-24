St. Paul to power a quarter of municipal buildings with solar
The capital city is going green. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo report: “The energy that powers the St. Paul Fire Station on Randolph Avenue, the George Latimer Central Library in downtown St. Paul and the North Dale rec center will soon come from the sun. … City officials have negotiated an agreement with GreenMark Solar to power a fourth of St. Paul’s municipal buildings with electricity derived from community solar gardens. … The agreement, adopted Wednesday by the St. Paul City Council, allows the city to buy up to eight megawatts of electricity from the Minneapolis-based solar company, or about a fourth of the electrical energy that St. Paul needs each year to power its government offices, libraries, rec centers and fire stations. As a result, energy bills are projected to drop $165,000 next year.”
Minneapolis’ mayor shares a difficult story. City Pages’ Mike Mullen, writes: “For more than a year now, a local nonprofit called Break the Silence has been helping survivors of rape and sexual abuse come to terms. … Founded by Sarah Super, survivor of a 2015 rape by her ex-boyfriend Alec Neal, the organization serves as a support group and an outlet for cathartic release. Victims (male and female) of sexual trauma tell their stories and reveal their identities in whichever way they feel comfortable, either in person at one of the group's events, or online, through the Break the Silence Facebook page. … On Monday morning, visitors to that page were met with one of the city's most recognizable faces: Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges.”
Heat level: Blazin’. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad, Glen Stubbe and Evan.Ramstad Startribune.Com report: “Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. this morning fired back at the activist investor trying to take control of the company, saying he has ‘no credible plan’ to run it and urging shareholders to stay with current leaders. … The company set a June 2 date for its annual shareholders meeting, a usually perfunctory event that this year will be a turning point in its 35-year history. … In the proxy filing and letter sent to shareholders, Buffalo Wild Wings refuted accusations by Marcato Capital Management and its principal Mick McGuire that its executives and directors had taken their foot off the gas after creating one of the fastest-growing and most profitable restaurant chains in the U.S.”
It’s so rare for these stories to have happy endings. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A man who had been missing since his pleasure boat took on water early Sunday on the St. Croix River has been found and is doing well, authorities said Monday. … The mishap occurred about 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the St. Croix near Bayport, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. … At the outset, 35-year-old Kristin Erickson fled the partly submerged boat and made it the short distance to shore unscathed, but the 36-year-old man with her, Jason Elgersma, was nowhere to be found. … However, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement issued about 8 a.m. Monday, ‘The missing boater has been found, and he did survive the accident.’”
In other news…
Happy summer: “MnDOT Announces More Lane, Ramp Closures In I-94 Project” [WCCO]
Speaking of which: “Downtown Afton is in for a rocky road this summer” [Pioneer Press]
Rock the Garden lineup announced: “The Revolution to play Rock the Garden 2017” [KMSP]
Most Commented