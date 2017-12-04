Surdyk's Liquor settles with Minneapolis over Sunday opening
Reduced suspension, increased fine. Says Pat Pheifer for the Strib, “The city of Minneapolis said Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with Surdyk’s in a dispute that started when owner Jim Surdyk opened for business on March 12 — a Sunday. … the city [originally] announced that it would suspend the store’s liquor license for 30 days in July and levy a fine of $2,000. The settlement, though, would impose a 10-day suspension to take place on the first nine Sundays starting July 2, plus a one-day suspension on a Saturday of the store’s choosing. It would impose a $6,000 fine.”
For Forbes, Jason Bloomberg comes up with five reasons why Delta, for all it’s troubles, had a better week than United. “We could argue that Delta was simply extraordinarily lucky that a competitor’s mishap eclipsed its own – but that argument doesn’t explain how such a lopsided level of impact didn’t end up with Delta on the short end of the PR stick instead of United. … Delta knows how to apologize. United does not. Every communication Delta sends to disrupted passengers comes with an apology. For unusual situations like the one this past week, Delta executives and its broader communications team continually update and explain the situation to passengers, always with an apology.”
Over at MPR, Bob Collins writes, “Summit Beer tried its hand at taking advantage of the news, posting a tweet showing a flight of beers and the caption, “you won’t get kicked off this flight.”
… To its credit, Summit reconsidered.
We regret our earlier tweet and sincerely apologize for any offense it caused. It was not our intent, and we're grateful for your feedback.— Summit Brewing (@summitbeer) April 11, 2017
On the other hand, maybe Summit knows its audience, which took to Twitter and defended the brand saying people shouldn’t be so sensitive. The brand, however, likely realized that the best way to tout a good taste is to show some.”
While on the topic of airlines, Tim Nelson at MPR says, “The Federal Aviation Administration says a new air traffic communication system will make flying in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport safer and faster, and possibly help the environment by saving jet fuel burned by idling planes as they arrange their takeoffs. The ‘Data Comm’ system is rolling out across more than 50 airports across the U.S. … The new system is digital and sends text-based flight instructions directly to equipment on planes and airline dispatchers.” Sadly Data Comm has nothing to do with the 4.25 inches between your nose and the seat in front of you.
Oh hell, let’s keep the theme going. Kristen Leigh Painter of the Strib reports, “Sun Country Airlines passengers may soon hear “Welcome aboard Lake Minnetonka!” as they settle into their seats. The Eagan-based airline is honoring its home state by naming each of its airplanes after a different Minnesota lake. Sun Country hopes the project endears itself to its customers and that it promotes the state to people in other markets.”
Well, this is one way to deal with neighbors from hell. Says Nick Ferraro for the PiPress, “West St. Paul has another idea for dealing with a problem property: buy it. The city’s economic development authority, which is made up of city council members, voted unanimously Monday night to enter into a purchase agreement with the owner of 210 Logan Ave., where over the past five years police have responded to more than 160 calls — mostly for complaints of barking and unleashed dogs, suspicious vehicles and noise. In January, a shooting at the home injured the homeowner’s 25-year-old son and increased the level of fear in the neighborhood and the tension between the homeowner and her neighbors.” So just one question. Where’s this crowd going to move to?
Surdyk's
It still amazes me that they were allowed to keep their license. I thought the city was amazingly generous in just closing them down for a month. My guess is that there is a lot more to this story than Jim Surdyk's tears.
For employees' sake
The initial monthlong suspension seemed well-deserved until I considered its effect on Surdyk's employees, who weren't at fault for Jim's foolhardy decision, but would suffer much more in a monthlong suspension than Jim would.. Thus the reduced license suspension is sensible, as is the increased fine, which (hopefully) hits Jim alone. I just wish the fine was a 2-3x multiple of whatever revenue he pulled in that day, which would surely be more than $6000.
Summit
“Summit Beer tried its hand at taking advantage of the news, posting a tweet showing a flight of beers and the caption, “you won’t get kicked off this flight.”
… To its credit, Summit reconsidered."
I can't really imagine how anyone would get offended at that. Unless they get offended at practically everything.