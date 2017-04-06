Three killed in St. Paul shooting
Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune has the latest details in the triple homicide in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood: "The first suspect, who has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail on three counts of aiding and abetting murder, one count of aiding and abetting attempted murder and one count of kidnapping. The second suspect was found dead later in the morning by officers canvassing the area where the shooting occurred, a police spokesman said."
Expect less. Hayley Peterson at Business Insider has a recap of the boycott of Target over their transgender bathroom policy: 'The boycott cost the company millions in lost sales and added expenses. Shopper traffic and same-store sales started sliding for the first time in years after the blog post, and the company was forced to spend $20 million installing single-occupancy bathrooms in all its stores to give critics of the policy more privacy… Sales fell nearly 6 percent in the three quarters after the post compared with the same period last year, and same-store sales have dropped every quarter since the post."
Alec Wilkinson at the New Yorker examines the alt-right conspiracy theories surrounding the murder-suicide of Apple Valley filmmaker David Crowley, his wife Komel and four-year-old daughter Raniya: "[Minnesotan Dan] Hennen believes that the crime scene was staged by Crowley’s killer. He mentions a sliding glass door at Crowley’s house that the police discovered slightly open—'Very suspicious in Minnesota in the winter,' he told me. Furthermore, no neighbors heard gunshots. 'A forty-calibre gun, which is what the police found, is so loud that it would have woken up the whole neighborhood,' Hennen said. 'I believe a silencer, or a suppressor of some sort, was used by the killers.'"
Finally, success at Block E. Brett Boese at the Rochester Post-Bulletin confirms the massive expansion of the Mayo's footprint in Minneapolis: "Construction is expected to begin later this month on a 16,000-square-foot expansion of Mayo's sports medicine facility across the street from Target Center. The former Block E building's proximity to Target Center makes it the preferred medical provider for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, who share space in the building."
Lingering questions. Sheila M. Eldred, Serge F. Kovaleski and Ben Sisario of the New York Times layout the mysteries still surrounding the death of music icon Prince: "There are only so many places investigators can look for information on how Prince may have acquired the fentanyl that killed him. But now those traps have been checked, no one has been arrested, and after a year, the going can get a bit tougher… If Prince’s fentanyl came from the black market — which appears clear, because investigators do not seem to have turned up a prescription — tracing it will be all the more difficult, as there is no official paper trail."
In other news…
But who's watching them?: “Otto gov camp watches who watches Auditor Otto” [MPR]
Spirit release ceremony: “Family of teen missing from St. Paul for 24 years says goodbye ” [Pioneer Press]
Alright, alright, alright: “Jason Lewis and Clarence Thomas said something cool about marijuana. Wait, what?” [City Pages]
With Walz out of the race: “Hagedorn raises $220,000 for campaign” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
And in the Seventh: "State legislator launches west Minnesota U.S. House campaign, hopes to replace Peterson" [Inforum]
Runner's high: “Minnesota woman takes on North Pole after conquering Antarctica marathon” [Star Tribune]
Good luck: “Frozen Four: UMD beats Harvard, will play for national title” [Duluth News Tribune]
Is Craig T. Nelson available?: “P.J. Fleck TV series possibly in works ” [Pioneer Press]
Green Bay resident and international movie star: “Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn reportedly break up after 3-year relationship” [Bleacher Report]
Let's work on that gnome appreciation: “Minneapolis is the third most literate city, fourth for garden gnome appreciation” [City Pages]
Start saving up: “12-ounce cans? Crafty Surly goes retro with packaging” [Star Tribune]
Safer in St. Cloud: “Federal judge dismisses suit by man who toted AK-47 in St. Cloud” [MPR]
At the Dakota in May: “Peter Himmelman and the art of creativity” [Southwest Journal]
