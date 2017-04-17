Trump to visit Wisconsin on Tuesday
Played right, he could be back on the links at Mar-a-Lago by Thursday night. The AP says, “President Donald Trump will travel to Wisconsin this week to speak at a local factory. The White House confirms the president will pay a visit to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's home state on Tuesday. State Rep. Tod Ohnstad told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Trump will visit the Kenosha headquarters of a tool manufacturer named Snap-on. It will be the president's first visit to the state since taking office.” So how do you bet that affects Snap-On’s stock price?
Some precedents to be set here. Stephanie Dickrell of the St. Cloud Times reports, “Eight years ago, the Minnesota Legislature authorized the licensing of mid-level dental care providers, known as dental therapists, to practice in Minnesota. The new career was supposed to expand access to dental care to more state residents, especially those with low incomes or who live in rural areas where dentists may be rare. … Six years later, those benefits are materializing, according to Sharon Oswald, foundation and community affairs program manager with Delta Dental of Minnesota.”
This is too difficult? Says Tim Harlow of the Strib, “By the looks of things, drivers in Plymouth — and probably other places, too — could use a crash course on how to navigate intersections governed by flashing yellow turn arrows. This comes after an analysis by Plymouth police found that nearly 50 percent of crashes at the intersection of Rockford Road and Fernbrook Lane were the result of drivers not yielding to oncoming traffic when flashing yellow arrows were operating.”
In other words … reverse gear. Also in the Strib, Nicole Norfleet tells us, “For a long time, the lawn mower industry has mainly concentrated on cutting-edge ways to move forward. But after spending hours observing members of a small group of Twin Citians trim their grass, Toro Co. leaders came to realize a little-discussed landscaping fact: People actually spend a lot of time mowing their grass backward. That nugget was key to a new lawn mower Bloomington-based Toro is unveiling this week. The self-propel feature that has made it easier in recent years for people to move their mowers forward now has the same capability backward. A new handle also limits jolting vibrations.”
Bringing the fight. With only five weeks to go it’s almost time for the legislature to start thinking about doing something. The AP says, “... Myron Frans' message to his boss about most Republican's budget bills was clear: Veto them. As spring blooms and the Legislature's focus turns to finalizing a new, two-year state budget, Gov. Mark Dayton has increasingly leaned on his cabinet to make the public case for his vision of Minnesota -- and against the budget cuts and major tax relief Republicans in charge at the Legislature have lined up.”
Not a lot of dry eyes for this story. At KARE-TV, Ellery McArdle says, “Friends, family and classmates helped grant a boy's wish on Saturday night. Prom. Jeremy Kohlberg, 13, has been battling brain cancer off and on for about five years. He has undergone several treatments and surgeries. Recently, doctors told his family that the cancer is progressing and he may only have a few weeks to live. … Jeremy wished for a night of dancing with friends and he received it, as his health declines. ‘We actually were worried that we wasn't going to make it to today because he was progressing so quickly,’ said Carol Kohlberg, Jeremy's mother, who says he is losing his short-term memory. ‘It's really hard to watch,’ she said. Saturday night, a limousine pulled up to the Kohlberg home and Jeremy and his two brothers in their tuxedos, climbed aboard and picked up their prom dates.”
Coming to North Dakota. Says the AP, “With the pending signature of Gov. Doug Burgum, medical marijuana will become legal in North Dakota. Here's a look at what's next … The health department expects five of every 1,000 North Dakotas to use medical marijuana, according to Deputy State Health Officer Arvy Smith. That's based on the experience in Delaware, which uses a system similar to what North Dakota plans. Kenan Bullinger, who directs North Dakota's program, expects use to steadily rise. Again, that's based on Delaware, where registered patient counts have risen from fewer than 50 the first year to more than 1,400 last year. Neighboring Minnesota had plenty of growing pains with the medical marijuana program it approved in 2014. But Smith said Minnesota's program is much more restrictive and not comparable.” Yeah. Ours is kind of like mixing Prohibition with Sharia law.
And yes, the Wild are maintaining a long, dark Minnesota tradition. In the Strib, Jim Souhan writes, “[Coach Bruce] Boudreau was jovial most of the season, but now you see why his previous teams have failed in big games. He’s uptight. His face is even redder than usual, and when reporters entered the locker room on Saturday he was slamming potato chips into his mouth and missing with most of them. This is not the behavior of someone who calms the water. This is the behavior of someone who dives for a lifeboat. …The Wild fell apart late in the season and is down 3-0 in the meaningful season.” Somewhere, Blair Walsh isn’t feeling quite as conspicuous.
Comments (1)
Thank You, Brian!
I can't tell you how thrilled I am to be kept up-to-date on new advances in lawn mower technology.
I'll even bet you scooped Frank and Amelia on this one.