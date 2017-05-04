Dorothy Day Center hits private fundraising goal
Nice. The Pioneer Press’ Nick Woltman report: “The development of Dorothy Day Place in downtown St. Paul took a $40 million step forward Thursday, as Catholic Charities announced that it has reached its private fundraising goal after a two-year campaign focused on alleviating homelessness in the city. … The nonprofit launched the fundraising drive in May 2015 with a $5 million lead grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, which was followed by another $35 million in donations from more than 480 individuals and institutions. … But Catholic Charities is waiting on state bonding money tied up in the Legislature to help cover the balance of the $100 million project.”
The latest from APM Reports takes a look at police de-escalation training. Curtis Gilbert reports: “At just after noon on Nov. 17, 2015, a tall, light-haired man drove his car right up to the front door of Jerry's Country Meat, the only grocery store in Arlington, Ga. He entered and proceeded to stalk up and down the aisles, quoting scripture and singing. … The man had been hanging around the town of 1,400 for nearly a week, sitting in his car, which bore Alabama license plates, and staring at people outside the local bank. … If anyone questioned him, he said he was looking for someone, but he wouldn't say who. The man was white, 58 years old. … Inside the store, he asked the cashiers and deli workers whether they believed in God. ‘When they said, “yes,” he went to ranting and raving at them,’ recalled owner Jerry Scarborough. ‘He was telling them all to get out’ and that they were fired.”
Good dogs! MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “The Minnesota DNR is expanding its use of dogs to sniff out invasive zebra mussels. … The agency started with two dogs four years ago. This year they are adding two additional dogs. … The animals are trained to smell zebra mussels on boats.”
A happy and sad story. KMSP reports: “Mayor Betsy Hodges granted a special Minneapolis wish for a man with terminal cancer. … Thursday afternoon, Mayor Betsy Hodges declared David Weinlick "Mayor for the Day" Thursday afternoon. … Weinlick grew up in the Wedge neighborhood in Minneapolis and always felt a strong connection to the city. He taught writing at the University of Minnesota and was an educator at Calvin Academy and Kaplan Test Preparation. … Weinlick and his family gathered at a fire station in north Minneapolis to commemorate the moment with Hodges and the Nice Day Foundation.”
