Downtown business owners distraught over shootings
Shootings may be bad for business. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “Several downtown business owners said they are ‘fed up and angry’ with Minneapolis city leaders after a Saturday evening shooting. … Minneapolis police said a 31-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot in the leg just before 8 p.m. Saturday on South 6th Street between Hennepin Avenue and Nicollet Mall. … Some downtown business leaders told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the timing and location of this latest shooting has them especially concerned for the public's safety, the safety of their employees and the economic vitality of the downtown area.”
Millennials big on choo-choos. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “When Amtrak’s Empire Builder rolled into Winona on a recent morning, St. Mary’s University student Shawn Pruitt hoisted his suitcase and requisite bag of laundry into the train’s midsection and hopped aboard. … Like many millennials, the Chicago native does not have a driver’s license and relies on Amtrak to connect him to home five or six times during the school year. … ‘I had finals yesterday, but if there had been a later train, I could have been home by now,’ observed Pruitt, a psychology major. … A recent survey found that four in 10 college students in Winona have taken Amtrak, which rolls through town twice a day — one train traveling east, the other heading west.”
Time to break a 60-year streak? The Journal’s Dylan Thomas reports: “Political newcomer Jonathan Honerbrink entered the Minneapolis mayoral contest in April as a Republican. … The last Republican to serve a full term as mayor of Minneapolis assumed office in 1957, DFLers have held it since 1978 and this year’s City Council races are pulling city politics to the left. But Honerbrink doesn’t present himself as a traditional Republican. … ‘I’m not a normal Republican by any means,’ he said.”
Can “Urban Lens” come in to focus? City Pages’s Susan Du writes: “Author Les Lester wanted to bring his love of black history to kids. So he pitched Twin Cities Public Television -- the local PBS affiliate -- an idea for a new talk show. … Every week for six weeks, he and a guest would discuss notable black legends throughout world history, including King Tut and the last queen of Hawaii. The show would be called ‘Urban Lens.’ … Twin Cities Public Television loved the idea, telling Lester to work with its community partnerships division to iron out the details. He was told to begin fundraising with an eye on a spring debut. … But money didn't flow in as easily as he hoped. With spring quickly approaching, Lester turned back to Twin Cities Public Television for financial aid. … That's when CEO Jim Pagliarini wrote Lester to say that the scope of Urban Lens was too large for the station to handle.”
Sorry, Bambi: “Minnesota jurisdictions struggle over how many deer are enough” [Star Tribune]
Watch out Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, we’re coming for you: “The Top 20 Most Vibrant Arts Communities in America (2017)” [National Center for Arts Research]
More or less how the Protestant reformation started, too: “Argument about religion reportedly leads to hammer attack” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
All about that bass: “Willmar Lakes area will host next year's fishing opener” [St. Cloud Times]
