Edina may raise tobacco-purchase age to 21
This was an option? MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “Edina Mayor Jim Hovland thinks his city is starting a movement in Minnesota. … The Twin Cities suburb is poised to become the first city in the state to raise the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. The City Council is expected to approve the measure Tuesday evening. … Hovland compares the change to a move to eliminate smoking in public places.”
Can’t be good for the northern Minnesota economy. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brooks Johnson reports: “Cloquet’s match and toothpick factory is closing, and 85 people will lose their jobs there as a result, owner Newell Brands announced Monday. … The plant produces Diamond matches and toothpicks, a business that New Jersey-based Newell sold last month to Georgia-based Royal Oak Enterprises LLC. The new owners of the brand decided not to take the Cloquet operation with them.”
Minnesota … disunited. City Pages’ Cory Zurowski writes: “A section removed from these rabid throngs inside TCF Bank Stadium was a small contingent of equally-pumped spectators. They call themselves the Mill City Ultras. Based on two signs group members were holding, apparently all is not kosher in the world of organized fandom for Minnesota's newest pro sports franchise. … ‘Our passion is not for sale!’ read one of the Ultras' poster boards. … It turns out that this group, numbering maybe a few dozen or so, are distancing themselves from the existing fan clubs. The reason behind the fracture, they claim, is because the team's relationship with the established supporters groups is a bit too cozy, blurring the line between impassioned purists and PR shills.”
Rated arf. The Pioneer Press’ Chris Hewitt reports: “Are your pooches ready for their close-ups? … Perhaps believing that cats have had the limelight for too long, courtesy of the popular video festival that began at Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Aquatennial has announced the Candid Canines Film Fest. … Results — which seem likely to include somebody sticking his head out a car window and somebody else discovering peanut butter for the first time — will be screened from 4 to 9 p.m. July 20 at Target Field Station in Minneapolis (pets are welcome).”
In other news…
Your degree from Comics College is about to be worthless: “Uptown Minneapolis condos force out Minnesota's oldest comic book store” [City Pages]
Really taking their time: “United Properties gets another extension for $350M tower on Nicollet Mall” [Star Tribune]
Grape news: “After earlier rejection, Minnetonka council votes to allow Total Wine outlet” [Star Tribune]
Time to get the garden going: “Sunnier, drier, milder days ahead; safe to plant now?” [MPR]
Nooo: “The excellent Tanpopo Noodle Shop in St. Paul is closing” [City Pages]
Comments (2)
Edina may be the first...
...but it certainly won't be the last. Expect to hear more on this front soon.
Bummed to hear about Tanpopo, although I didn't get there as much after they moved off of Selby Ave.
tampopo
Been going there the whole time. Wonderful people, food, atmosphere. One more trip before they close. So tasty.