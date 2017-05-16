Feds sue UnitedHealth over Medicare payments
Another Big Gubmint attack on the free market. Says Christopher Snowbeck in the Strib, “The federal government sued UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday alleging the Minnetonka-based health care company wrongly received from Medicare at least $1 billion in ‘risk adjustment’ payments based on inaccurate data submissions. … ‘The primary goal of publicly funded health care programs like Medicare is to provide high-quality medical services to those in need — not to line the pockets of participants willing to abuse the system’, said acting U.S. Attorney Sandra R. Brown in a news release.”
Twister season is upon us. Fox News reports, “At least one person was killed and 25 others were injured when a tornado struck a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, officials said. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told FOX 9 the death was reported at the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park, located north of the town of Chetek. The National Weather Service reported a touchdown in the area just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff's dispatchers told the Associated Press they're too busy to provide details, but a public safety source told Fox 9 that all ambulances and firefighters in Barron County were called to the area.”
The Regents aren’t going to be happy about this, either. KSTP reports: “The top fundraiser in the University of Minnesota's Athletics Department violated the school's sexual harassment policy by engaging in a pattern of conduct against a female employee that included unwanted touching, hugging, and inappropriate comments, according to a confidential investigative report reviewed Tuesday by KSTP. Randy Handel, Associate Director of Development, 'created an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment' for a woman who worked in the department, investigators in the University's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) determined.”
Get your Edina aerie before riff raff move in. Jim Buchta and Nicole Norfleet of the Strib say, “Two local developers, Arcadia LLC and Ryan Cos., want to build a pair of Art Deco-inspired condo towers across from the Galleria and Southdale shopping centers, the latest and biggest additions in a rapidly evolving transformation of Edina. … The towers will be built with stone and glass and, because of the compact floorplate, every unit will be on its own corner.” I really must get me a pied-a-terre.
In another example of What Would We Do Without the Internet? There’s this paean to Target by Libby Watson at Gizmodo. “I go to Target about once a week. When I go there, that red-walled cathedral of dreams, I buy dozens of products and items for my apartment. It’s been a part of my life for years. There’s something about the personality of a corporate megastore that comes from the folks who work there. … My excitement at the chance to spend my evening at Target, purchasing sponges and patio lights and, yes, Bonne Maman Preserves® (Apricot), is over-the-moon. As I truly believe, and as I’ve written before, Target is the one true God, the Lord, the Creator, the Universal Truth, of all that exists..” There’s irony there on some level. I just can’t say where.
Amid the intensifying furor over Our Orange Leader, the Strib editorial board takes a critical but measured view. “This latest stumble shows a leader once again indulging his vanity, boasting of his “great intel” and clumsily attempting to curry favor with Russia, in the naive thought that doing so would somehow transform a hardened adversary that hacked the U.S. election into an ally. … The meeting itself was an oddity. The U.S. has imposed sanctions against Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine and forced annexation of Crimea. American intelligence agencies are uniform in their conclusion that Russians hacked the U.S. election. The list of Russian aggressions is long and growing. Trump’s response? Invite the Russians into the Oval Office, grinning and shaking hands and offering up choice bits of intel.” What do they hate about winning?
Not going anywhere. Jon Collins at MPR writes, “The Minnesota Supreme Court Tuesday declined to hear a petition by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez to move his trial out of Ramsey County. Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July in Falcon Heights. He also faces two felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm.”
