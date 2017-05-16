Health department survey shows big patient benefits from Minnesota medical marijuana program
The manufacturers might be losing money, but the medical marijuana program is working for patients. MPR reports: “Most Minnesotans who took part in the launch year of the state's medical marijuana program reported ‘substantial benefits’ from treatment, including minimal side effects and no serious consequences, the state Health Department said Tuesday. … ‘In the area of symptom reduction, patients achieved at least a 30 percent reduction in symptoms (an amount considered clinically meaningful) for conditions including seizures, Tourette syndrome, Crohn's disease and muscle spasms,’ the agency said in a statement.”
Temporary means temporary, apparently. MPR’s Emma Sapong reports: “On Sunday, between 200 and 500 people living in Minnesota are expected to lose the temporary protected status they were granted when Ebola ravaged three West African countries. … That's according to Abdullah Kiatamba, executive director of African Immigrant Services in Brooklyn Park, Minn., who along with other immigration leaders is calling the termination premature. … Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone are still reeling from the aftermath of Ebola, he said, and it will take them years to recover.”
Meet the thorn in the side of UnitedHealth. The New York Times’ Mary Williams Walsh reports: “In the first interview since his allegations were made public, the whistle-blower, Benjamin Poehling of Bloomington, Minn., described in detail how his company and others like it — in his view — gamed the system: Finance directors like him monitored projects that UnitedHealth had designed to make patients look sicker than they were, by scouring patients’ health records electronically and finding ways to goose the diagnosis codes. … In February, a federal judge unsealed the lawsuit that Mr. Poehling filed against UnitedHealth and 14 other companies involved in Medicare Advantage.”
Yanez trial update. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: “A Ramsey County District Court judge on Tuesday morning denied several key requests from Jeronimo Yanez’s defense attorneys in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Yanez cannot re-enact the shooting in the presence of Castile’s car while jurors watch and defense attorneys cannot question the honesty of Castile’s girlfriend regarding an unrelated assault case against her. … One of Yanez’s three attorneys, Earl Gray, said despite some setbacks, the defense is ready for Yanez’s May 30 trial.”
In other news…
