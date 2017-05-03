Minneapolis park board to take final vote on renaming Lake Calhoun
Sounds like a long process ahead. The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud reports: “The Minneapolis Park Board will take its final vote tonight to expunge the name Lake Calhoun in favor of Bde Maka Ska, the lake’s original Dakota name. … If the name change passes, the Park Board would need to send a request to the Hennepin County Board, which would have to hold a public hearing, vote to approve the change, then make a proposal to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR would have to appeal to U.S. Board of Geographic Names for federal use and final approval.”
Scary situation in Bemidji. The Pioneer press reports: “A school bus filled with elementary students was heading south on Irvine Avenue Northwest at about 7:40 a.m. when it was struck by a car heading east on South Movil Lake Road, and the bus came to rest on its side in the ditch. Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp said the car failed to stop at a stop sign there. … All students involved were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for examination and will be transported to their schools, according to a release from district Superintendent Jim Hess.”
Trouble for UnitedHealth. Bloomberg’s David Voreacos and Zachary Tracer report: “UnitedHealth Group Inc. was sued by the Trump Administration, which claims the insurer’s California Medicare program made false or fraudulent claims for payments after failing to adjust for the health risk of patients enrolled in its plan. … The Justice Department said Tuesday that it joined an eight-year-old whistle-blower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act that focused on payments made to the company for its Medicare Advantage Plan. Medicare Advantage organizations, like the one UnitedHealth runs in California, receive fixed monthly payments for each enrollee. Those payments are based, in part, on patient-risk scores that weigh their medical conditions in the previous year.”
What will this mean for acquisition rumors? The Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter reports: “General Mills said this morning that its president and chief operating officer, Jeffrey L. Harmening, will become chief executive on June 1. … He succeeds Ken Powell, who has been CEO and chairman since 2007. Powell will remain chairman until his retirement, likely next year.”
In other news…
More complicated than it sounds: “Minnesota Republicans want to eliminate ‘welfare for politicians’” [Pioneer Press]
Only took 40 years: “The Suicide Commandos make another record” [City Pages]
There goes your afternoon: “Twin/Tone Records opens its video vault on YouTube” [City Pages]
Oh, we see what you did there: “In dairy-obsessed Wisconsin, plan just too 'gouda' to fail” [MPR]
Impressive: “At 95, a Duluthian is the oldest hockey player in the world” [MPR]
Most Commented