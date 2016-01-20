Minnesota measles outbreak driven by anti-vaccine activists
You think they’re just lovable kooks and then something like this happens. Vox’s Julia Belluz reports: “Anti-vaccine groups have helped fuel Minnesota’s largest outbreak of measles in nearly 30 years, with 44 confirmed cases since the outbreak was identified in April. … Most of the cases are occurring among unvaccinated Somali-American children in Minneapolis, whose parents have been the targets of anti-vaccine propagandists, according to the state health department.”
Minnesotans on the move. The Star Tribune reports: “Having filled a Supreme Court vacancy, President Donald Trump is turning his attention to the more than 120 openings on the lower federal courts. On Monday, he will announce a slate of 10 nominees to those courts, a senior White House official said, the first in what could be near monthly waves of nominations. … The candidates to be announced Monday include Justice David R. Stras, a former law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas and law professor at the University of Minnesota, who now serves on the Minnesota Supreme Court. He will be nominated to the Eighth Circuit, in St. Louis.”
Clearly, the best thing will be to let politicians decide what to build on the site. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Former St. Paul City Council member Pat Harris has criticized core elements of the city’s plans for the land once occupied by the Ford manufacturing plant in Highland Park, such as the height and density of permitted structures. … Former council member Melvin Carter has defended the same zoning vision. … It’s a key difference between the two, and it underscores the contrasts in their campaigns for the mayor’s seat.”
FYI. WCCO reports: “Starting Monday, all tobacco use is now banned from parks in Minneapolis. That includes e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco. … The new policy means the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MSRB) will join 30 other metro park systems in becoming completely tobacco free.”
