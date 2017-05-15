Minnesota's medical marijuana companies have lost millions in first two years
Perhaps not a viable business model. Says Kyle Potter for the AP, “Minnesota's two licensed medical marijuana manufacturers have lost a combined $11 million in just two years of sales, according to financial documents obtained by The Associated Press, continuing losses that hint at systemic problems with the state's tightly regulated program despite a recent expansion that allowed thousands more patients to buy the medication. Minnesota Medical Solutions posted a $1.2 million loss in 2016, a year after losing more than $3 million. But LeafLine Labs' losses worsened: The company said it lost $4.7 million last year, after losing $2.2 million loss in 2015.”
Ok. Now, by god, they’re going to get to work. In the PiPress, David Montgomery writes, “With just six days remaining, Minnesota’s political leaders are back to the beginning in their attempt to pass a state budget. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to finish vetoing the Republican-passed state budget late Monday, capping a weeklong detour from budget negotiations. Now the two sides will come back to the negotiating table Tuesday morning to find a compromise on the state’s $46 billion budget for the next two years.”
Other than that, did you enjoy dinner? Mara Gottfried of the PiPress writes, “A Mother’s Day celebration at a St. Paul park ended with a bystander shot in the leg when gunfire erupted on the street. Earlier Sunday, a 34-year-old woman went to Weida Park in the Railroad Island area for a Mother’s Day picnic with her family, including her 5-year-old stepdaughter, according to police. The woman reported that they were packing up their food when she heard several cars on Burr Street and then multiple gunshots at about 8:50 p.m., said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. People who called police reported hearing eight to 15 gunshots and said they saw people scattering from the park.”
Measles in Le Sueur County. Says WCCO-TV, “Minnesota health officials say measles cases have spread to another county. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, measles cases have reached Le Sueur County, where there are two cases. Other counties include Hennepin (49), Ramsey (3) and Crow Wing (4) counties. Of the 58 total cases, 55 have been confirmed as unvaccinated.”
A tragic 100. KSTP-TV’s story says, “According to preliminary data from the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, 103 people have died on Minnesota roads so far in 2017. The number of fatalities crossed the 100 mark over the weekend.The 100 mark was reached on April 27 a year ago.”
Faiza Mahamud of the Strib says, “The city of Minneapolis will add ‘all-gender’ restrooms to its buildings in a nod of support for the transgender community. The $17,000 project will change signs and make security upgrades, such as new locks, at 62 gender-neutral restrooms at 44 city facilities, including department offices, fire and police stations, Public Works facilities and city-owned parking ramps over the next few weeks. The bathrooms will be available for anyone to use, and separate men’s and women’s restrooms will continue to exist.”
So should I or should I not remove my pancake makeup prior to screening? Stribber Kristen Leigh Painter says, “Customers of Delta Air Lines will soon be able to check in bags by scanning their faces at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Atlanta-based carrier is spending $600,000 to test a new self-service bag drop system at MSP this summer. If all goes well, the airline plans to roll it out nationwide. Several U.S. airlines already use self-service bag drops, but this is the first time a U.S. airline has implemented biometrics for the process. Delta will install four self-service lanes for the pilot program, but only one will use the facial recognition technology.”
