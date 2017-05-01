St. Paul asks for police investigation of Thao allegations
A police matter now. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel and Pat Pheifer report: “St. Paul city leaders have asked for an investigation into an allegation that St. Paul mayoral candidate Dai Thao’s campaign solicited a bribe. … Thao, who is also a City Council member, fired his campaign manager Saturday after Fox 9 News reported she attempted to solicit a bribe from a lobbyist. According to the news report, Thao repeatedly told the lobbyist ‘he needed resources so he could spread his message,’ which gave the lobbyist the strong impression that Thao was also talking about a campaign contribution. … On Sunday, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman contacted Police Chief Todd Axtell about the news.”
A balanced report on Sunday’s vaccine scare-mongering session. MPR’s Matt Sepic writes: “[Asia Dahir of Spring Lake] was among 90 people — many of them also Somali-American — who came to a Lake Street ballroom in Minneapolis Sunday night for a meeting organized by five anti-vaccine groups. Their message: autism is the real epidemic, not measles. … For an hour they listened as businessman and vaccine skeptic Mark Blaxill downplayed the risk of dying from measles. Blaxill, whose adult daughter has autism, repeatedly emphasized the purported but discredited link between vaccines and autism. And he claimed public health research on the matter is rife with fraud. … Not true at all, says Dr. Andrew Kiragu of Hennepin County Medical Center. Kiragu was one of at least three pediatricians who sat in the audience quietly fuming as Blaxill clicked through his Powerpoint slides. … At the end, Kiragu took the microphone and told the audience that the autism-vaccine link is bogus.”
Get that snowbate while you still can! Variety reports: “Home of the gargantuan Mall of America global shopping magnet, and a land of pristine landscapes, Minnesota also offers filmmakers modern urban skylines, pastoral farms, thousands of lakes and watersports, the renowned Guthrie Theater, the Walker Art Center – and a folksy vibe epitomized by native son Garrison Keillor’s iconic public radio show ‘A Prairie Home Companion.’ … Last but not least, Minnesota’s so-called Snowbate incentive program provides a rebate of up to 25%. … For a minimum spend of $100,000, the rebate stands at 20%. If the spend rises to $1 million or more, the rebate rises to 25%. There’s a $100,000 compensation cap on non-resident above-the-line talent. …”
No time to hold town halls what with all that fundraising to do. The Star Tribune’s Maya Rao reports: “U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, who spent more on his own re-election last year than any other Minnesotan in Congress, is continuing to spend big this year as he prepares for what is likely to be another competitive race in 2018. … Now Minnesota’s senior elected Republican in Washington, Paulsen in the previous election cycle spent far more defending his congressional seat last year than any other Minnesotan in Congress: $5.8 million. Most of that was on media advertising — more than any of the 435 other members of the U.S. House, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics in Washington, D.C. ”
In other news…
Better luck next time: “Target CEO took home $9.1M last year, but didn't get incentive bonus” [Star Tribune]
Point proven: “Five years later, Lake Elmo may rejoin Washington County library system” [Pioneer Press]
Includes Minneapolis’ own Natedogs: “Vote Now: 2017 Hot Dog Vendor Of The Year” [Mobile-Cuisine.com]
Most Commented