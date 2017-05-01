St. Paul mayoral candidate fires campaign manager after TV report
Bounced. A Tom Lyden story on FOX9 led to a St. Paul mayoral candidate firing his campaign manager. Says Lyden, “As a result of a Fox 9 Investigation, a candidate for St. Paul Mayor and current City Council member Dai Thao, has fired his campaign manager for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a lobbyist in exchange for a vote. The Fox 9 Investigators were independently tipped off to a text message exchange between the lobbyist and the campaign manager. Fox 9 is not naming the lobbyist, the clients represented, or the issue involved in the text messages.”
A new boss at MNGOP: In case you missed it from the weekend, The Pioneer Press’ David Montgomery writes about the new leader of the Republican Party of Minnesota: “In March 2016, Jennifer Carnahan attended her first Republican Party caucus. On Saturday, Carnahan became the Republican Party of Minnesota’s chair. Her meteoric rise over the past 14 months reflects a desire for outsiders in the era of Donald Trump — and the controversies stirred up by Carnahan’s biggest opponents during their much longer careers in GOP politics.”
At St.Olaf no less. MPR’s story says, “St. Olaf College in Northfield says it's investigating recent incidents of reported racism on campus. Saturday night, hundreds of students held a sit-in protest in the campus commons. They say the school isn't doing enough to support them or make them feel safe. … On Saturday, a student reported receiving a threatening note left on her car. The note used a racial slur and read, ‘I am so glad you are leaving soon.’ Other students have reportedly found similar notes on their cars in recent weeks. Students who organized the protest say they plan a campus-wide boycott on Monday, and will not attend classes.”
An elephant tranquilizer? Stribber Dave Chanen reports, “At first, the cluster of deadly overdoses reviewed by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office this winter gave no indication that a new opioid hitting the streets was instantly killing its users. The victims each showed telltale signs of drug abuse, but their autopsy tests came back negative for the most commonly abused substances. Nearly two months after the first reported overdose in late January, medical investigators were stunned to learn that the drug carfentanil — used to tranquilize elephants — could be responsible for at least nine other deaths. The Drug Enforcement Administration went public with the discovery 30 hours after it learned of the results.”
The Congressman has been supporting several economies. Says Maya Rao in the Strib, “U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s unsuccessful bid to chair the Democratic National Committee wasn’t cheap. The Minneapolis lawmaker spent at least $207,821 on travel, airfare and hotels during the first three months of 2017, according to election reports filed this month. Ellison spent campaign funds on a whirlwind cross-country tour, visiting Detroit, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Phoenix, Portland, Ore., Miramar, Fla., Houston, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, Laramie, Wyo., and Providence, R.I. He dropped $21,897 on event expenses, including renting space in the Baltimore Convention Center … . Ellison was authorized to set up a DNC race account through a 527 organization or congressional campaign account, choosing the latter because it offered greater disclosure of his spending. In all, Ellison spent $879,852 since Jan. 1.”
So we taxed Blair Walsh too highly? Conservative Reason.com serves up this theory for why Minnesota sports teams don’t win anything. Courtesy Eric Boehm: “Of the 13 metropolitan areas in the United States currently hosting teams in each of the four major professional sports leagues, none have been waiting longer to celebrate a championship than the Twin Cities. One possible reason why? Minnesota's high personal income tax rate. ‘You get a lot of complaining about professional sports in Minnesota, because this problem is especially acute there,’ Dr. Erik Hembre, told The Washington Post this week. ‘People complain about, 'Oh, we can't get good free agents. It really hurts us.’ Hembre, an economist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, claims to have found a direct relationship between state tax rates and the success of professional teams based in those states. His research shows that, since the mid-1990s, a ten percentage point increase in income taxes correlates with a 2-3 percentage point decline in team's winning percentage.” So if we moved Joe Mauer down a couple tax brackets he could then hit a ball in the air to right field?
Hit-and-run in Minneapolis. In the PiPress, Kristi BelCamino reports, “A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Blaisdell Avenue South when two drivers ran a red light, causing a four-vehicle pile-up. Police say about 9:36 a.m. the drivers of two different vehicles on Blaisdell Avenue South ran a red light, crashing into two other drivers who were heading west on 26th Street, according to Minneapolis police Sergeant Catherine Michal. Five adults were injured in the crash, including a man who was a passenger in one of the cars traveling west on 26th street who was pronounced dead at the scene. … Three of the people in one of the vehicles that ran the red light fled on foot.”
Also on the crime blotter, KARE-TV reports, “The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says the two girls wanted in connection with a Hinckley stabbing have turned themselves in. The sheriff's office reports the two girls, both 17, are believed to be connected with a stabbing in Hinckley on Wednesday. The sheriff's office is not releasing any further information about the incident, including whether or not the three parties knew each other. Authorities say the stabbing victim, a male, suffered life-threatening injuries … .”
