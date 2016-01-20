U athletics official accused of sexual harassment
Another scandal for the U’s athletics department? KSTP’s Joe Augustine reports: “The University of Minnesota Board of Regents held an emergency meeting Thursday morning regarding a sexual harassment investigation of a top fundraiser in the university's athletics office who violated the school's policy. … Board chair Dean Johnson plans to address the investigation with reporters at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. … Randy Handel, the assistant athletic director of development, was investigated by the University of Minnesota's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) and was found to have sexually harassed an employee in the athletics department, according to an email sent to the Board of Regents Wednesday night.”
Didn’t they just build this thing? The AP reports (via MPR): “The Dakota Access pipeline leaked 84 gallons of oil in South Dakota early last month, which an American Indian tribe says bolsters its argument that the pipeline jeopardizes its water supply and deserves further environmental review. … The April 4 spill was relatively small and was quickly cleaned up, and it didn't threaten any waterways. The state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources posted a report in its website's searchable database, but it didn't take any other steps to announce it to the public, despite an ongoing lawsuit by four Sioux tribes seeking to shut down the pipeline.”
Did Northern Metals get off too easily? City Pages’s Susan Du looks into it: “Northern Metals Recycling, a metal shredder located in north Minneapolis, is being forced out of town after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) discovered that it was pumping more pollutants into the air than it disclosed. … Residents, who for years complained of high asthma, heavy metal poisoning, and cancer rates, conducted their own studies. The Bottineau Neighborhood Association analyzed two decades of state health data to find that asthma-related deaths were 844 percent higher than in other parts of Minnesota.”
Very cool feature from the Strib looking at immigrants in the Twin Cities food scene. Rick Nelson reports: “That we are a nation of immigrants is clearly evident when looking at the restaurant industry. “If you were to take all the immigrants out of restaurants in Minneapolis, there wouldn’t be any functioning restaurants,” said Daniel del Prado, chef at four-star Burch Steak and Pizza Bar in Minneapolis. He would know. He’s an immigrant, from Argentina. Hardworking immigrants have been a key power source for the local dining scene since Minnesota became a state, and thank goodness for that, seeing as how they are constantly invigorating our insular, snow-covered culture by importing flavors, customs, ingredients and ingenuity from every corner of the globe.”
