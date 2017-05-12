U regents launch leak investigation in wake of sexual harassment report
Isn’t there someone else who thinks the leaks are the most important issue? ESPN reports, “The University of Minnesota's board of regents has launched an investigation into a leak of confidential information regarding the latest in a long line of sexual harassment allegations to be leveled against the school's athletic department. Regent Chairman Dean Johnson said a closed-door meeting was held on Thursday, one day after a television station reported that an official in the athletic department had violated the school's sexual harassment policy.” KSTP-TV broke the story.
At MPR, Jon Collins and Riham Feshir report, “Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who killed Philando Castile last July, want the court to increase the number of jurors they can strike from the case without cause. That's one of 15 requests in the attorneys' broad pre-trial filing made public Thursday. They also want the court to hear about Castile's driving record and marijuana use, and allow the officer to reenact parts of what happened that summer night.” They really think that’s a good idea?
The conservative Washington Times knows what the real cause of this measles outbreak is. Writes Cheryl Chumley, “Minnesota is facing a bit of a measles crisis, with nearing 50 confirmed cases in the last four weeks — a level that hasn’t been seen in three decades or so. But the blame for this crisis is being wrongfully cast on anti-vaccination activists, and not on open border folk, where it more rightfully belongs. It should be noted these cases came primarily from the Somali community of Hennepin County. They also come from a state with a massive refugee acceptance rate.” So the only question now is where do you build a wall for this?
An AP follow-up to the St.Olaf racist note hoax story says: “Sophomore Ben Parsell said he doesn't think the note will make it harder for a victim of a genuine racist threat to get help, but that the situation was concerning. ‘I think it's disturbing that it was written deliberately, just to stir up the campus,’ Parsell said. Senior Daniel Katuka said the note brought the campus together ‘in a positive way’ in the face of an apparent threat. … ‘It shows that this is a campus that stands together.’”
Who did the vetting here? For MPR, Catharine Richert says, “Megan Johnston's year running the Rochester Art Center was marked by staff turnover and financial struggles. And those struggles continue, with five staff members being laid off as interim leadership tries to right the museum's financial ship. The turmoil at the publicly-subsidized museum came as a shock to Rochester civic leaders, but not to trustees of the Georgia museum Johnston ran years before she came to Rochester. Johnston, they say, left a trail of financial and personnel problems at the LaGrange Art Museum in LaGrange, Ga., that haunted the institution for years.”
When $155 million isn’t enough. Also at MPR, Martin Moylan says, “In a landslide vote, sex abuse survivors have rejected a reorganization and compensation plan from the bankrupt Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. The church was offering at least $155 million. But 94 percent of abuse victims voting endorsed a competing plan that they expect would treat them more justly and extract much more money from the church and its insurers. … The creditors' committee believes there could be more than $1 billion available from insurers. But insurers would no doubt fight claims tenaciously. They can, for instance, argue they can't be on the hook for abuse that the church knew about but failed to stop.” Have we ever seen the Archdiocese’s premium payments?
Campaign talking point alert! Says Jim Spencer in the Strib, “Minnesota's economy grew slower than the nation as a whole in 2016, as growth rates in the Upper Midwest lagged most other regions of the country. Data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed that the state's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.3 percent in 2016, while the U.S. GDP was up 1.5 percent for the same period. Minnesota enjoyed a reasonably strong fourth quarter of growth in 2016, up 1.7 percent. While the annual growth rate was below the country, the state did boast one of the country's best growth rates for professional, scientific and technical services.” Clearly, this calls for tax relief for job creators.
Because it’s a better read after you’ve had a few? Says Kristen Leigh Painter of the Strib, “A beer with your newspaper? Why not? Minneapolis-based Fulton Brewing Co. is launching a limited-edition brew, EXTRA! EXTRA! American Pale Ale, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Star Tribune. The beverage is one of a variety of activities and items the Star Tribune Media Co. announced Thursday to commemorate the milestone, including restoring a giant globe for the Star Tribune building's lobby and lighting up the Minneapolis skyline in the newspaper's signature green.”
Does the health care bill the House passed maintain protection for people with pre-existing conditions, or not?
Comments (1)
Racism is a much greater issue...a 'mere' hoax?
Could say St Olaf was more "sinner than saint" in his time and a rogue who reflected the violence of those times but not such a great character in so many unacceptable ways?
Then to name an institution after?
...and then too. "this is a campus that stands together' and racism is a hoax? Wow, way to go, eh? But that old rogue sinner or saint Olav would probably agree also I suppose...