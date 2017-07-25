Allianz wins naming rights for new soccer stadium
Congratulations to the brands! The Star Tribune’s Paul Klauda reports: “Minnesota United's new soccer stadium in St. Paul will be called Allianz Field, the team announced Tuesday morning. … The naming rights had leaked out Monday when the Allianz Life Twitter feed briefly featured this tweet, which was deleted after several minutes: … ‘Soccer fans? You betcha! Allianz Field is the new home of Minnesota United FC soccer! #MNFUC,’ followed by a link that took Twitter users to a video tour of the planned new stadium on the team’s website. ”
What exactly is the future of Minnesota agriculture? MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar reports: “A Minneapolis cafe serves up oat milk lattes, locally grown greens and a chocolate-caramel dessert bar made with perennial wheat grass flour. Its owners, chefs and customers bet on a future in which dramatic shifts toward a local, diverse and resilient food system are necessary to sustain life itself. … But just miles from the bustling farmers markets, craft breweries and farm-to-table restaurants of the Twin Cities, a more traditional Midwest is thriving too: fields of corn and soybeans as far as the eye can see, hog barns, grain elevators, ethanol and meatpacking plants. … These coexisting, contradictory worlds tug at Scott Haase and a growing number of Midwestern corn and soybean farmers.”
Huh. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman this month has asked that an unauthorized GoFundMe page to raise money for him be taken down. … Officer Mohamed Noor's attorney says his client didn't authorize the fundraiser and asked that the page be removed. … Attorney Thomas Plunkett says Noor has also asked that any money raised be returned to donors.”
Also huh. KSTP’s Beth McDonough's report: “Brooklyn Park City Council members at a meeting Monday voted to accept the resignation of longtime Fire Chief Ken Prillaman. … They also agreed on a severance package that would give Prillaman six months additional pay plus $35,000 in exchange that Prillaman would release the city from any future claims. His resignation takes effect in September. … The dramatic departure comes amid what city leaders acknowledged was a hostile work environment between Prillaman and City Council Member Mark Mata. Mata is a paid on-call firefighter as well.”
In other news…
Yuck: “There's a creepy naked guy wandering around Minneapolis, and women are banding together to catch him” [City Pages]
Mayor Hodges on DeRay Mckesson’s podcast: “Minneapolis Mayor Defends Response To Police Shooting Of Yoga Teacher” [Buzzfeed]
Sounds like an incredible journey: “Kitten hitchhikes from North Shore to casino, 77 miles” [Pioneer Press]
Oof, guilty as charged: “Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve takes on media coverage gap on Twitter” [Summitt Hoops]
Minnesota’s own Charles Marohn: “The Suburbs Will Die: One Man's Fight to Fix the American Dream” [Time]
Oh won't you, show me the way ... to say sorry: “Frampton apologizes for meltdown that halted Treasure Island rock concert” [Star Tribune]
If you’re into that kind of thing: “Best Places To Meet New People In Minnesota” [WCCO]
Would never have happened with a self-driving buggy: “Two injured in horse-drawn buggy collision” [St. Cloud Times]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
18 comments
-
17 comments
-
16 comments
-
14 comments
-
11 comments
Comments (1)
The Stadium
The Minnesota soccer team has chosen to name their stadium after Bayern Munich's home field. They have set themselves a pretty high standard. I had assumed they would name the building after Wells Fargo, the last major Twin Cities bank without a naming rights deal.