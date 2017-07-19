Attorney for police officer in Damond shooting cites fear of ambush
Starting to see the outlines of a defense here. The Star Tribune’s Randy Furst reports: “The attorney for Minneapolis police officer Matthew Harrity said that ‘it’s certainly reasonable’ to believe the officers were the target of a possible ambush when his partner, officer Mohamed Noor, shot and killed Justine Damond in a south Minneapolis alley Saturday night. … ‘It’s certainly reasonable to assume that any police officer would be concerned about a possible ambush under these circumstances,’ [Fred] Bruno said. ‘It was only a few weeks ago when a female NYPD cop and mother of twins was executed in her car in a very similar scenario.’”
One of the big questions. The New York Times’ Julie Bosman reports: “It has happened in high-profile, fatal police shootings in Chicago, Los Angeles and now in Minneapolis: An officer fired a gun, but his body camera was turned off. … Body cameras have been rapidly adopted in police departments across the country in recent years, as scrutiny of police conduct has mounted. But officers often fail to turn cameras on at crucial moments, depriving investigators and the public of video evidence that could be revealing.”
Solar’s future in Minnesota is … bright. Nick Fouriezos reports: “Minnesota is on a hot streak in converting sunlight into usable power. The state tripled its solar energy capacity through the first quarter of this year. And, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, it has increased solar output twelve-fold since 2015. … The vast majority of that energy has been led by state utility Xcel, including the 100-megawatt North Star and Aurora Solar projects. Yet while Minnesota still lags in total wattage, trailing industry leaders such as California, North Carolina and Arizona, the Gopher State is the epicenter of one nation-topping experiment: community solar, where multiple clients can subscribe to a single network — called a solar garden — to split costs and avoid the hassle of personally owning housing panels.”
Big changes at KFAI. For City Pages, Jim Meyer writes: “There are only two certainties in life: death and schedule changes at KFAI. Three years ago, the eclectic community radio underdog came shockingly close to the former — and that has led to a lot of the latter. … After an overdue internal review, steered by third-year general manager Leah Honsky and program director Dale Connelly, KFAI — Twin Cities Community Radio-FM, Fresh Air Radio, 90.3, 106.7, www.kfai.org — launches a major revamp Monday, July 31, with a focus on the station’s chronic challenge: morning programming.”
Pretty sad to see the photo. The St. Cloud Times’ Jenny Berg reports: “Dan Lang has a message for the vandals that released more than 38,000 mink into the wild: You gave my animals a death sentence. … ‘There were mink dead all over the road,’ he said, describing the scene at Lang Fur Farms northwest of Eden Valley on Monday.”
In other news…
If you’re into that kind of thing: “RandBall's list: Places guys can urinate in a trough after the Target Center remodel” [Star Tribune]
Hope they’re getting overtime: “Goats at work: St. Paul's weed-eating brigade moves to another park” [Star Tribune]
A founding member of the Jayhawks: “Mary Lucia: Remembering Caleb Palmiter” [The Current]
Huh: “John Wayne Gacy killed St. Paul teen, Chicago official says” [Pioneer Press]
Comments (1)
Gee it took three days
to come up with this bull manure:"... ‘It’s certainly reasonable to assume that any police officer would be concerned about a possible ambush under these circumstances,."
No its not, they were in one of the safest neighborhoods in the city, 11 o'clock in the evening, being approached by a slender blonde woman in her pajamas. If that presents officers with reason to believe that they are being set up for an ambush then we are all in danger. Better pray you don't need to call the police for any reason, because you just might present a threat that requires them to use lethal force.