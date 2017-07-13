Belle Plaine satanic monument to be installed
Fair’s fair. WCCO’s Kate Raddatz reports: “A small Minnesota town is getting a lot of attention for a Satanic monument coming to their veterans park. … The monument going up for The Satanic Temple — which features an upturned helmet atop a black cube — will soon be at the site of the Veterans Memorial Park in Belle Plaine. … It is being built by a group of Satanists out of Massachusetts, and it will be the first Satanic monument on public property in United States history. … The city is allowing the monument to be built after a religious freedom group threatened to sue over another statue, which features a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross.”
Downtown St. Paul to airport route ideas advanced. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Six. That's the number of options that still remain in play for new transit options to connect downtown St. Paul with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Mall of America. … On Thursday, Riverview Corridor Policy Advisory Committee could narrow that number even further … .”
A critical take on the plans: “The Riverview Transit Study Prioritizes Everything Except Good Transit” [streets.mn]
Sure, but they can’t drink water on the floor. MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “Minnesota state senators are now earning a higher salary than state representatives. … As of July 1, the annual salary for the state’s 67 senators increased from $31,140 to $45,000. The salary for 134 House members remains at $31,140. … The pay gap is the result of conflicting views House and Senate leaders have about a constitutional amendment on legislative salaries that voters approved in 2016.”
Sounds like a harrowing situation. The AP’s Amy Forliti reports (via the Star Tribune): “A Somali-American family held at a U.S.-Canada border crossing for nearly 11 hours in 2015 after the father's name appeared on a terror watch list is alleging its rights were violated during the long detainment, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.”
Well, there you go: “HUD finds no discrimination in sale of Lowry Grove mobile home park” [City Pages]
The intrepid Andy Sturdevant tracks down a Minnesota “fake Spotify artist”: “A so-called 'fake Spotify artist' breaks his silence” [City Pages]
Congrats: “New Bohemia restaurateur brings out his wurst for ‘Fox & Friends’” [Pioneer Press]
Things looking better for Big Red: “Target says sales are on the rebound after a yearlong slump” [Star Tribune]
White supremacist group: “Identity Evropa posters found at Dinkytown coffee shop [PHOTOS]” [City Pages]
