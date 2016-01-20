Body cam video of police officer who shot dogs released
Pretty hard to watch. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Body camera video from a Minneapolis police officer who shot and seriously wounded two dogs in a residential backyard not only shows the best view yet of the animals' temperament and movements during the entire encounter, but the officer is heard moments later apologizing to a sobbing resident as he says how much he loves dogs. … The shooting of the dogs on the night of July 8 behind the home in the 3800 block of Queen Avenue N. also was captured nearly in its entirety on residential surveillance video, which Jennifer LeMay posted on Facebook, quickly leading to hundreds of thousands of views.”
There’s no such thing as a free stadium. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “The St. Paul City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to use nearly $1 million in tax revenue from two ‘tax increment financing’ business districts to help clean up pollution at the future site of a Major League Soccer stadium. … Council President Russ Stark and council member Dai Thao, who represents the area, have indicated their support, but at least one council member appears to be opposed. … ‘I’m disgusted,’ Council Member Jane Prince said.”
Quite a mess. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Heavy rain fell over an area stretching from the Twin Cities’ southern suburbs through southeastern Minnesota overnight, flooding roads and triggering mudslides. … Flood warnings expired at 8:15 a.m. in Winona and Houston counties in southeastern Minnesota but remained in place in several counties adjacent to the Mississippi River in west central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said. … ‘Many roads are impassable due to water and/or debris from mudslides,’ the weather service said. ‘Prepare to use an alternate route for the morning commute and never drive through flooded roadways.’ ”
A macabre specialty. KSTP reports: “The family of an Australian woman fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer has hired the attorney who represented the family of Philando Castile, who was also gunned down by an area officer. Minneapolis attorney Bob Bennett told The Associated Press in an email Thursday that he is representing Justine Damond's family.”
In other news…
WDGY disc jockey Bill Diehl has died at 91: “Parting thoughts: The Raja of records” [MPR]
And why not: “MyPillow Founder Mike Lindell Meets With President Trump” [WCCO]
Former Stribber Steve Brandt’s take on the Minneapolis DFL convention: “A rookie delegate’s view from the convention floor” [Southwest Journal]
Creepy: “Women say ex-Rochester theater executive sexually harassed them” [MPR]
In the same area: “Cecil the Lion's son Xanda killed by trophy hunter” [The Telegraph]
