Coalition of African American leaders wants Arradondo as next Minneapolis chief
MPR’s Brandt Williams writes: “A coalition of African American church and community leaders are demanding that Medaria Arradondo — or Rondo, as many refer to him him — be appointed as Minneapolis' next police chief, succeeding Janeé Harteau. Some of the leaders worked directly with Arradondo when he represented the police department over a decade ago on the Police Community Relations Council, or PCRC. The council was tasked by the Justice Department to implement a 2003 federally-mediated agreement designed to address historic tensions.”
It’s the exception that proves the rule, but we’ll take it. For the Forum folks, Kim Hyatt reports, “Sarah Hassan plans to celebrate her 22nd birthday in September with a woman who earlier this week here was a stranger threatening to kill her and all Muslims. ‘When something like this happens, hateness increases more,’ said the Somali-American. ‘But it doesn't matter what comes out of your mouth when you’re angry. We’re all sisters and brothers. It doesn't matter if you’re Christian or Muslim.’ The outcome of a viral, hate-fueled confrontation that Hassan recorded on her phone Tuesday, July 25, of an enraged Amber Hensley in a Walmart parking lot is forgiveness in action. Transforming the story from tirade to tolerance, Hassan and Hensley exchanged tears, regrets, hugs, apologies and personal stories Thursday.”
For MPR, Dan Gunderson reports: “The three Somali women also want to apologize for their comments, according to Hukun Abdelai, who posted the video on Facebook. Abdelai is executive director of the Afro American Development Association which helps immigrants and refugees with housing and job training. … He said the three women contacted him for help after the parking lot incident.”
The Washington Post gives somc context for the Wis-Foxconn story: Says Danielle Paquette: “On the table is up to $3 billion in state tax breaks. The state legislature could approve the economic incentive package as early as August. These payouts, Wisconsin officials said, come with lofty expectations. As long as Foxconn keeps hiring U.S. workers at the new flat-screen manufacturing facility, Wisconsin would cut the company $200 million to $250 million a year for up to 15 years. That works out to a rough cost to the state of about $230,700 per worker … .”
What we need are more guns to protect our guns. Says Stephen Montemayor in the Strib: “Albert Usset has long known how brazen gun thieves can be. His education came in 1995 when burglars slammed a stolen car through the front door of his Ace Hardware in Rockford and stole six handguns. … It’s a problem that has only grown since then for both businesses and authorities. In Minnesota, both sides are trying to get in front of a nationwide crime wave that has seen thefts from gun stores skyrocket in the past five years.”
Yeah, this is pretty much defines epic fail. A Forum News Service story says, “A 2-year-old child found running down the middle of the road prompted an investigation leading to license revocation for a Little Falls home day care.”
Big news from CD3. Jennifer Brooks and Erin Golden of the Strib tell us, “The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a deep-pocketed national super PAC that has poured millions into Republican races already this year, recently opened a Minnesota outpost at a nondescript strip mall in southwest Bloomington. It’s home base for teen volunteers who make calls and knock on doors across the district’s suburban neighborhoods, urging voters to send U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen back for a sixth term next year.” Maybe the kids will hold a town hall meeting.
Also in the Strib, this on “safety net” medical care: Says Glenn Howatt, “While the U.S. Congress continues to debate the future of Obamacare and Medicaid, Minnesota’s safety net clinics worry that they will lose $27 million in federal aid that helps pay for health care of the uninsured. Unless Congress acts by October to renew the funding, Minnesota’s 17 safety net providers would have to cut services and possibly close some of the more than 70 clinics across the state.”
