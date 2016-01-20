Downey announces run for governor
Another Republican in the guv race. The Pioneer Press’ Rachel E. Stassen-Berger reports: “After four years of running the Minnesota Republican Party, former chairman Keith Downey is bidding to run the entire state. … Downey, who comes from a systems management background and has made a mark on the state by working on major changes in politics and government, took on leadership of the party in a time of political and financial turmoil. But, he says, he brought it stability and can do the same for the state.”
Officer-involved shooting in Willmar. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Two Willmar police officers are on administrative leave after a shooting that left one person injured. … The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating, as it typically does for shootings by police in Minnesota. The agency says the two Willmar police officers were called to a home on the 400 block of 11th Street NW in Willmar on Sunday evening at about 5:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a suicidal male. The officers found the person in the back yard allegedly holding a gun. … Both officers later fired hitting the person. The BCA did not provide any other details about the encounter.”
Former MN GOP Sen. Dave Durenberger has an op-ed in USA Today decrying the secretive process that produced the current Republican health care bills. He writes: “What do you do when you are a U.S. senator and the president wants you to vote for a health care bill that could radically change health care? … You ask questions. You hold hearings. You understand what it would mean to your constituents. You listen to those who know the system. And when it doesn’t add up, you vote against it.”
Not in his backyard. In the Brainerd Dispatch, Maureen McMullen writes: “A bill that would accelerate the construction of a federal nuclear repository at a former nuclear testing site in Nevada experienced its first victory after passing a U.S. House Energy and Commerce subcommittee last weekend. … If it became law, the bill would authorize interim storage of nuclear waste and prompt the state of Nevada to approve Yucca Mountain as a permanent repository. … Congressman Jason Lewis, who represents Minnesota's 2nd District, joined his fellow Republicans as a co-sponsor of the heavily GOP-supported bill.”
The local connection: “For Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Prince is the one influence that reigns above all” [Washington Post]
One can hope: “Vikings hope reporting early helps rookies contribute more than before” [Star Tribune]
Safe to say they weren’t feeling like he does: “Annoyed rocker Peter Frampton brings Treasure Island concert to a halt” [Star Tribune]
R.I.P.: “John Kundla, former Minneapolis Lakers coach and Basketball Hall of Famer, dies at 101” [Star Tribune]
