Man in Metro Transit immigration-status controversy ordered released
A new development. The Star Tribune’s Mila Koumpilova reports: “A Twin Cities immigration judge has ordered the release of a detainee who faced deportation after a highly publicized encounter with a Metro Transit officer in May. … Judge Ryan Wood set a $5,000 bond and postponed the case of Ariel Vences-Lopez, who is seeking a special visa for victims of crime who cooperate with law enforcement. Vences-Lopez is a Mexican citizen and construction worker who had crossed the border illegally in 2012.”
It’s kind of like our own local Four Corners, only somehow much less exciting. The Pioneer Press’ Ted Vezner reports: “It’s a corner three cities see as an eyesore. … Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue: a crossroads that touches Maplewood, Roseville and St. Paul. Two county roads that combine, if only for a few feet, three cities and three county commissions. … Want a taste of the bureaucratic tangle? There’s a bike lane going in at the corner. Or rather, one side of one street on one corner. In particular, the north side of the western half of Larpenteur. … Why not the south side, too? What if a biker wants to go the other way? Well, that would be St. Paul. The project was approved for Roseville, not there.”
MPR has an interesting look at the changing economics facing Minnesota’s recording studios. Martin Moylan reports: “Near the corner of Nicollet Avenue and 26th Street in south Minneapolis, there's a nondescript, unmarked building. Step inside and you'll see walls lined with framed platinum records. Among them, Paula Abdul's ‘Forever Your Girl,’ which sold more than seven million copies. … That particular framed album belongs to St. Paul Peterson, who has a studio in the building. He got the nickname ‘St. Paul’ from Prince. … Steve Wiese, owner of Creation Audio, the largest of three studios in the building, recalls working with Abdul as an engineer on that debut album. He still vividly recalls scenes from those late 1980s sessions, ‘her coming out of the studio, just totally frustrated saying, “I'm a dancer I'm not a singer.”’”
PolyMet land-swap deal getting its day in Congress. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Legislation that would allow the U.S. Forest Service to move forward with a land exchange for property at the proposed PolyMet copper mine site will get its first hearing today in Washington. … The House Subcommittee on Public Lands will hear testimony the PolyMet legislation and three other land-exchange bills at a morning hearing. … The bill, HR 3115, introduced by Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Crosby, aims to nullify four federal lawsuits filed to block the land deal and would require the land exchange to be completed within 90 days of the bill passing. … No vote is planned Friday, but the bill is expected to advance through the Republican-controlled, pro-mining House.”
In other news…
Reading the full conversation really gives a different impression from news reports at the time: “Texts show argument between Hodges, Harteau over Delmonico appt.” [Star Tribune]
Well, it depends: “Why economic recovery in greater Minnesota is actually better than in Twin Cities” [Star Tribune]
Best Buy lives up to the name: “J.D. Power 2017 Appliance Retailer Satisfaction Study” [Press Release]
Good luck w/ that: “McCollum Proposes Amendment to Defund Trump’s Sham Election Commission” [Press Release]
Rep. Omar was on the Daily Show last night: “Watch Ilhan Omar's star turn on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' ” [City Pages]
If you’re into ostrich racing, this is for you: “Canterbury Extreme Race Day 2017” [Secrets of the City]
