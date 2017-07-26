Metro Transit fares to go up starting Oct. 1
Fare play. MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “Metro Transit's bus and light rail fares will increase this fall, along with Metro Mobility fares. The Metropolitan Council voted Wednesday to increase bus and rail fares by 25 cents, and Metro Mobility fares by 50 cents. The new fares kick in on October 1st. Met Council Chair Adam Duininck said the fare hikes were the result of budget pressures, including inflation, growth in demand for Metro Mobility service and lower than expected income from Motor Vehicle Sales Tax revenue. He added the 2017 legislature didn't do enough to fund transit in the metro area.”
I am shocked, shocked! Peter Cox at MPR reports, “The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that thousands of loans Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business issued to students were illegal. The state's highest court also found the schools issued the loans without the proper license and didn't use lawful interest rates. The colleges offered between $3,000 and $7,500 per loan, bearing interest rates between 12 and 18 percent, according to the ruling Attorney General Lori Swanson said in a statement the loans were issued to nearly 6,000 students since 2009.” Has Jason Lewis picked up John Kline’s for-profit college donor base?
The latest on the shooting of Justine Damond by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. MPR’s Brandt Williams looks into Noor’s cadet training. “Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll is not a fan of the cadet program. It's too expensive and takes too much time to get officers on the street, he said. Kroll said he would prefer the city hired people who paid their own way through a two- or four-year program and passed their POST board exams. ‘They should be the ones we're hiring,’ Kroll said, ‘because all you got to do is put them into the academy and they're on. They're ready to go.’" Oh yeah, we’ve never had any problems with the Kroll method.
A story as evergreen as “Unrest in the Middle East.” The PiPress piece by S. M. Chavey says, “Many customers at Minnesota license bureau locations are waiting in lines — at least one as long as two hours — due to a computer upgrade implemented last week. The upgrade was replacing a 30-year-old system at the state Driver and Vehicle Services department. It was intended to reduce turnaround time for title transactions and to ensure vehicle records are updated in real time. According to a representative at the St. Paul Sears license bureau location, however, the system itself is actually slower right now.”
About that big Foxconn announcement, the one where Donald Trump and Scott Walker have declared a yuge victory, a Washington Post trio reports: “Walker … said the investment would create 13,000 jobs, with an average pay of $53,000 plus benefits. But the company said that it would be hiring 3,000 workers over four years. It added that it could eventually hire more but did not provide further details. The governor also said his state would offer $3 billion in economic incentives to seal the deal. … The deal was announced in the East Room of the White House, reflecting its political importance for Trump and Walker. But Foxconn has made splashy job announcements in the past that have not quite panned out.”
The $3 billion in subsidies might have something to do with it: BBC News says, “President Donald Trump, claimed credit for Foxconn's ‘incredible investment’ which he said would not have happened if he had not been elected. … ‘To make such an incredible investment, Chairman Gou put his faith and confidence in the future of the American economy,’ the President said. ‘In other words, if I didn't get elected, he definitely would not be spending $10 billion.’" Pop quiz: Who would you imagine to be the savvier negotiator? Trump, Walker or Gou?
Tu-Uyen Tran of the Forum News Service reports, “What began as a questionable parking job by three Muslim women in a car in Fargo led to an enraged Mapleton, N.D., woman calling for the death of all Muslims in a tirade caught on video. ‘We’re going to kill all of ya,’ Amber Elizabeth Hensley said, looking directly at a cell phone camera held by Sarah Hassan, a 21-year-old Somali-American from Fargo. ‘We’re going to kill every single one of you (expletive) Muslims.’ Hassan told reporters she had to record the Tuesday encounter in the Walmart parking lot.”
Also, there's this. Christopher Magan in the PiPress tells us, “A former Henry Sibley High School teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and sending partially nude photographs to his cell phone. Christine Lee Funk, 31, of New Hope, was charged Wednesday with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to James Backstrom, Dakota County attorney. … Funk initially told police any messages about sex were a ‘fantasy ‘and denied sending nude photos. She eventually admitted to sending the messages after being shown the photographs on the student’s phone.”
