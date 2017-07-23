Minneapolis Council Member Warsame condemns anti-Somali comments in wake of Damond shooting
You only have to read a few Facebook comments to get the drift of what he's talking about. Pat Pheifer of the Strib reports, “Minneapolis City Council Member Abdi Warsame pushed back Sunday against what he called racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia directed at the Somali-American community after officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Damond last week. He lambasted media reports a… and said former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann was ‘talking trash’ when she insinuated in a speech last week that Noor may have shot Damond for ‘cultural’ reasons.”
Stribber Erin Adler reports: “Joe Morino brought an incredulous friend to see the orange street sign he just spotted in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis. The official-looking metal sign read: ‘WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED.’ It featured a graphic silhouette of a police officer, a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions. … The sign, which was still up at 8 p.m. Sunday, was one of at least two seen in the Twin Cities Sunday.”
Since it was so much fun last time. A Washington Times story says, “Sen. Al Franken wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to come back and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee after a report emerged Friday alleging that Mr. Sessions spoke to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Mr. Sessions testified earlier this year that he didn’t speak with Russian officials about the campaign.”
Also, Rebecca Savransky at The Hill writes: “Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said on Sunday that Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort should testify under oath. … Franken said he would like to ask questions about whether they had any other meetings with the Russians.The comments come after lawmakers announced last week that Trump Jr. and Manafort reached a deal with the Senate Judiciary Committee to avoid appearing at a public hearing.”
Tariffs! That’ll show ‘em! Another Strib piece, this by Jim Spencer and Jennifer Brooks, says: “The loss of thousands of mining jobs on the Iron Range in recent years has moved state leaders to criticize overproduction and public subsidies of steel in countries such as China, Russia, Brazil and Australia. Those practices have spawned calls for trade restrictions. But some of the state’s largest, most important economic sectors now fear financial fallout from steel price increases and retaliatory tariffs on non-steel products that could exceed any benefit to the state’s mining industry.”
And good luck to you. At MPR, Brandt Williams says, “The first thing you should know about acting chief Medaria Arradondo is that nearly everyone calls him Rondo. … On Friday, Mayor Betsy Hodges announced Arradondo as her choice to run the police department. If approved, he will become the city's first black police chief. However, it hasn't taken long for Hodges to find out that not everyone applauds her decision to promote him. … Activist Mel Reeves, who is African-American, took over the podium and explained why he doesn't want Arradondo to be the next chief. ‘We understand that Chief Arradondo looks like us, right? ‘said Reeves. ‘But we understand that he's not one of us."
Given the stunning number of Americans suffering from diabetes, the cost of insulin is a very big deal. At MPR, Kirsti Marohn writes, “The cost of insulin has more than tripled in the last decade, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it's financially squeezing people with diabetes who rely on the drug to regulate their blood sugar. The Democratic senator scheduled a news conference Sunday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul to call for congressional action. ‘This is really hurting regular Minnesotans for no reason,’ Klobuchar said in a phone interview earlier in the day. ‘This is not a newly innovative drug. It is not something that's for a rare disease. It's one of the more common diseases in America.’”
Better days are ahead -- and soon -- for downtown Stillwater. In the PiPress, Mary Divine reports, “Come the first week of August, when a new bridge opens 2 miles south in Oak Park Heights and the Stillwater Lift Bridge closes to vehicle traffic, Gerry Brine will finally have a chance to run his family’s business without a constant stream of traffic clogging Main Street. Just around the corner from Brine’s, the two-block stretch of Chestnut Street leading to the lift bridge will be converted to a pedestrian plaza, and the bridge itself will become part of a biking and walking trail. ‘Stillwater residents are going to come back downtown now,’ Brine said. ‘People have avoided downtown just because it’s been too hard to get down here.’”
