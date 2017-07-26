Minneapolis police chief announces body-camera policy change
Or else what? KSTP reports: “Acting Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday that starting in three days, all officers are expected to have body cameras on for any dispatch call or ‘self-initiated activity.’ … ‘What good is a camera if it is not being used when it is needed the most?’ Arradondo said.”
Sounds pretty sweet. Also from KSTP: “The Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor has released the findings of a special review of the use of suites in publicly-owned sports facilities by those facilities’ governing bodies. … In a report published Wednesday, the office found three Minnesota sports facilities have at least one suite that’s made available to the stadium’s governing body or its employees. One of those entities, the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents, does not document the purpose served by a facility employee’s use of the suite, the report says.”
Ashes to ashes. In City Pages, Sheila Regan really goes out on a limb with the rhetoric: “Jade Patrick heard the chainsaws. She and her husband, James, had noticed a tree marked with a green ‘X’ on a boulevard outside their East Phillips home, but didn’t think much of it. … ‘Oh my God,’ Jade recalls thinking as she watched the ash tree die piece by piece. ‘There goes all of our shade in our back yard.... We were really sad.’ … The tree was another victim of a killing spree taking place across the greater Twin Cities. It had yet to be infected with the emerald ash borer, the beetle ravaging ash trees across the country. But workers told them it was within a mile of one that was. That was close enough for the city of Minneapolis.”
Think he’ll mention the size of the subsidies Wisconsin’s paying for this privilege? The AP’s Scott Bauer reports (via the Star Tribune): “President Donald Trump plans to announce Wednesday that electronics giant Foxconn will build a liquid crystal display panel plant in Wisconsin, according to an invitation to the event obtained by The Associated Press. … The AP obtained the invitation from a person with knowledge of the afternoon gathering at the White House, but the person wasn't authorized to publicly release the information. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted earlier Wednesday that Trump planned to make a ‘major jobs announcement for Wisconsin.’ ”
In other news…
President Trump announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military. Rep. Tim Walz was not amused:
I am outraged that this President is trying to prevent brave Americans from serving this nation in uniform, esp. when he never did so. (2/3)— Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) July 26, 2017
A little sad to review this WCCO story from a couple weeks ago in light of that news: “Transgender Troops Leading The Way To More Inclusive Military” [WCCO]
Elsewhere in Minnesota representatives tweeting:
80,000 a year get a diagnosis of brain cancer. How many won't be insured after this vote, next vote? I know of one who will be insured— Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 25, 2017
For what it’s worth: “Former Vikings center Birk skeptical of football brain injury study” [Star Tribune]
Inching forward: “Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Rail Proposal Moves Forward” [Patch]
Congrats to Northeast’s Young Joni: “The 12 Best New Restaurants in America” [Eater]
Wisconsin subsidized a
Wisconsin subsidized a manufacturing plant where Wisconsin residents will find jobs.
Minnesota subsidized a football stadium where most Minnesotans cant even afford to buy a ticket.
Who got the better deal, and why?
Discuss....
The owner of the football team
and the owners of the plant got the better deals. In both cases tax payers got screwed. In the case of Wisconsin we know they won't be paying Union wages so they'll be getting doubly screwed there.
Good question
…at least rhetorically. I'm inclined toward Henk Tobias in thinking that it's a lose-lose proposition for all but the plutocrats and, perhaps, Governor Walker.