Officer in south Minneapolis shooting is identified
The Star Tribune’s David Chanen and Pat Pheifer write: “The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed a 40-year-old woman in the alley behind her home Saturday night has been identified as Mohamed Noor. …A source confirmed Noor as the shooter. Attorney Tom Plunkett is representing the officer, but declined to identify him. … According to a city newsletter, Noor joined the department in March 2015 as the first Somali police officer to patrol the 5th Precinct in southwest Minneapolis.”
UnitedHealth makes its case. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “UnitedHealth Group asked Friday for the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit that alleges the company wrongly received higher payments from Medicare based on false information about enrollee health problems that the insurer could have corrected. … In a federal court filing, the Minnetonka-based insurer said companies that sell ‘Medicare Advantage’ plans … are not required to validate the accuracy of diagnostic data that is submitted by health care providers.”
Craig wants another shot. MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “Angie Craig said Monday she plans to seek the DFL Party endorsement to face Republican Rep. Jason Lewis next year in a rematch in Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district. … She plans to formally launch her campaign in the fall.”
This is fine. WCCO reports: “Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says high temperatures Monday are expected to be in the low 90s for much of Minnesota, and dew points near 70 degrees will make the heat feel oppressive. Heat indexes could be near or exceed 100 degrees in parts of western Minnesota.”
In other news…
Nice: “U of M libraries win prestigious national award” [MPR]
Losing an important member of the team: “Long-time Timberwolves PA announcer to step away from the microphone” [NBA]
Minnesotan makin’ it big: “Christian Pham Leads Final 27 of World Series of Poker Main Event” [Poker News]
Snakes on the plains: “Rattlesnake calls on the rise” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
