Police training board won’t name fund after Philando Castile
Oh. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried writes: “The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training has rejected a call by Gov. Mark Dayton to rename a training fund after Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by an officer in 2016. … Members of the board voted to keep the fund’s name as the Peace Officer Training Assistance Fund Thursday morning in St. Paul. ”
Today in the decline of golf … The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick reports: “Hillcrest Golf Club, a 96-year-old private country club on St. Paul’s East Side, will close this fall, club officials have announced. … The 110-acre property likely will be sold to private developers, said Paul Hayne, the club’s managing director. … Members were informed of the Oct. 31 closing date last week. … ‘There’s a lot of melancholy,’ Hayne said. ‘We’ve got at least one member who’s been here over 50 years.’ ”
Why not just itemize all the business expenses on people’s bills? The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes: “A well known group of Minneapolis restaurants starting Friday will add 3 percent to every customers’ bill in an effort to offset the rising expense of providing health insurance to its employees. … Kim Bartmann, whose restaurants include Barbette, the Red Stag and the eclectic Bryant Lake Bowl, said Thursday that she is making the surcharge known to her customers, rather than ‘raising prices here and there’ on various menu items.”
Seems pretty important. The 74 Million’s Mark Keierleber writes: “It’s been a rough few days for transgender youth. On Tuesday, lawmakers in Texas approved a bill that would legislate their bathroom use. And in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, President Trump said they were no longer welcome to serve in the military. … But this has been a very different week for transgender students in Minnesota: The School Safety Technical Assistance Council, overseen by the state’s Department of Education, has approved a new toolkit that sets best practices for K-12 schools in creating inclusive environments for all students — including those who are transgender and gender-nonconforming.”
In other news…
Scary: “1 dead, 1 injured after car plunges off bridge onto I-94 in north Mpls.” [Star Tribune]
Someone’s gotta do it: “Minneapolis Posts Deleted Climate Change Data From EPA ” [WCCO]
Tuesdays about to get a little less Wild: “Tuesday wing specials are out at Buffalo Wild Wings, shift to boneless aimed at boosting profit” [Star Tribune]
Sounds quirky and fun but NO THANKS: “Shooting the Minnow at The Corral Saloon & Eatery” [Mpls St Paul]
Comments (1)
A friend of mine on Facebook
A friend of mine on Facebook put it well: "Sorry I was led to believe that trans people were so skilled in combat that I should fear being alone in a bathroom with them."