Relatives, community, officials demand answers about fatal Minneapolis police shooting
The Star Tribune's Andy Mannix writes: “While many of the details about what happened Saturday night in the city’s southwest corner have not been disclosed, this much was: She called to report a possible assault in the alley behind her house in one of the city’s safest neighborhoods and was unarmed when officer Mohamed Noor shot her. Amid a public outpouring of grief and outrage, Chief Janeé Harteau issued her first comments on the shooting, saying she too wanted an explanation, and called on the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to perform a speedy investigation. The Hennepin County medical examiner said Monday evening that Damond, also known as Justine Ruszczyk, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.”
KSTP-TV reports on the officer involved, Mohamed Noor: “The Minneapolis police officer said to be the one who fired the shot that killed 40-year-old Justine Damond Saturday night in southwest Minneapolis had three complaints on file, according to city records. … Noor joined the department in March 2015 and is currently assigned to the 5th Precinct in the southwest part of the city. City records show one complaint against him was dismissed with no disciplinary action being taken. The other two remain open.”
On the incident, the Strib editorial page says, “Even if the officers weren’t required to have their cameras on while responding to Damond’s initial call, department policy clearly requires activation for 'critical incidents,' which include 'any action by an officer that causes death or great bodily harm.' Investigators should seek answers on why, immediately after Damond was shot, neither officer activated a body camera. And is it possible the officers never turned on their squad car’s top lights, even as Damond lay dying in the dark and they awaited medical help?”
In Australia, news.co.au reports, “Heartbroken husband-to-be Don Damond, 50, of killed Australian woman Justine Ruszczyk Damond has made an emotional statement about the loss of his fiancee, saying his family is 'utterly devastated.' Mr Damond made the statement outside his Minneapolis home where his fiancee, 40, was gunned down by a local police officer on Saturday night after calling 911 for help. Mr Damond’s first public comments come as the officer who shot Ms Damond has also broken his silence, and audio captured by Minneapolis emergency dispatch files reveal how quickly the shooting happened. Mr. Damond was damning of police officers, saying the family have been provided with ‘almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived.’”
Jessica McBride at heavy.com gives the unvarnished reaction of stepson Zach Damond to the killing: “‘My mom is dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don’t know, and I demand answers,’ Zach Damond said. ‘If anybody can help, just call police and demand answers. I’m so done with all this violence. It’s so much bull***t. America sucks.’ He added, ‘These cops need to get trained differently. I need to move out of here. I just know she heard a sound in the alley, so then she called the police, and the cops showed up and she was a very passionate woman, and she probably, she thought something bad was happening. Next thing I know, they take my best friend’s life. So, I’m just done. F***k the police. Some of you are good, but like I’m just done. I’m so done. This has to stop. This has to stop. That was my mom.’”
Speaking of law enforcement, Brian Bakst at MPR reports on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session’s visit to town. “United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday urged a gathering of district attorneys from across the country to work with President Trump's administration to get tougher on illegal immigration, drugs, gun crimes and gangs. ‘We have a multi-front battle in front of us right now, an increase in violent crime, a rise in vicious gangs, an opioid epidemic, threats from terrorism, and human traffickers, combined with a culture in which family and discipline seems to be eroding further,’ said Sessions, who was in Minneapolis for a speech to the National District Attorneys Association. He said the rise in violent crime is connected to gang activity.”
It’s the great escape of fine fur. Says Barry Amundson for the Forum News Service, “Anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 mink are on the loose in Stearns County in central Minnesota after burglars entered a mink farm, cut a fence and opened cages to let them free. The incident happened sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday on Lang Farms LLC about 2.5 miles northwest of Eden Valley. That’s about 30 miles southwest of St. Cloud.”
On second thought, don’t call Elon Musk. Dee-Ann Durbin of the AP writes, “A Tesla driver says his car's partially self-driving Autopilot system wasn't responsible for a crash in Minnesota, despite what he initially told investigators. In its police report obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said David Clark, 58, blamed Autopilot for a crash Saturday evening in Hawick, Minnesota. Clark initially told deputies that when he engaged the Autopilot feature, the car suddenly accelerated, left the roadway and overturned in a marsh. Clark and his passengers sustained minor injuries. But in an email sent Monday afternoon to the sheriff's office, Clark said he was confused in the moments after the crash. After discussing the crash with his fellow passengers, he now believes that he disengaged Autopilot by stepping on the accelerator before the crash.”
It’s been a relatively quiet summer across the river, but the Florida of the Midwest has delivered. The AP story says, “Police say an Appleton [Wisconsin] resident arrived home this past weekend to find a naked burglar sleeping in the victim’s bed. Responding officers say they found the man hiding in a shower enclosure at the home Saturday night. Police say the burglar broke a door to gain entry, drank some whiskey and ate some muffins. Authorities say a bag of marijuana was found near the suspect’s clothing.”
Comments (1)
Two cops...
... with a combined experience of 3 years on the force. Somehow I'd think they'd pair up an experienced officer with a rookie, but what do I know?