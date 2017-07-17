Students sue St. Paul schools over English learning services
More on the complicated issues surrounding English Learners in schools (See MinnPost’s report from last week). MPR’s Solvejg Wastvedt reports: “Two Karen students and their parents have sued the St. Paul school district over what they say are inadequate services for students learning English. … Mary Jane Sommerville and George Thawmoo say the district inappropriately placed their high-school-aged children Lor Ler Kaw and Lor Ler Hok Koh in classes alongside students proficient in English. … The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court Friday.”
There was a march on Chris Coleman’s house on Sunday. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “People participating in a ‘Resist Police Terror’ march walked from St. Paul’s Grand Avenue to the mayor’s home on the West Side on Sunday night, on what would have been Philando Castile’s 34th birthday. … Police made no arrests as marchers blocked traffic or in two incidents that officers were called about — a passerby said he was assaulted and his tires were flattened, and a St. Paul restaurant manager reported protesters threatened staff and customers, according to police.”
Rochester a victim of its own success? MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “…[W]ith most two-bedroom rentals starting at more than $1,000, the city's housing is unaffordable for [Brittany Dubbels and her boyfriend]. … They're one of many Rochester residents who're feeling the squeeze of city's already-tight housing market that's only getting more competitive. … A recent report for the city found a large share of Rochester's population has unaffordable housing — half of the city's renters and one in six homeowners. Housing consumes more than 30 percent of their income, the federal definition of unaffordable housing.”
Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “Without discussion or fanfare, the Belle Plaine City Council voted Monday night to eliminate the free speech zone it had created at Veterans Memorial Park, ending six months of local conflict over the place of religion in public spaces. … Any privately-owned displays in that area — including the much-debated steel silhouette of ‘Joe,’ a soldier kneeling by a cross — must be removed within 10 days, according to a news release from the city.”
On 5th Ave over 35W: “Most used pedestrian bridge in Minnesota set to be rebuilt” [Minnesota Daily]
Approaching trend territory: “St. Louis Park becomes second Minnesota city to raise minimum age to buy tobacco” [KMSP]
A notorious inmate: “Federal Records: Hastert Released From Prison In Minnesota” [KEYC]
Let’s do it: “Showing off success: Lynx want to host 2018 All-Star Game” [Star Tribune]
Cool photo essay: “Little Mogadishu • Olivia Arthur” [Magnum Photos]
Minneapolis Republican mayoral candidate sets sights lower: “Honerbrink now plans run for Park Board” [Southwest Journal]
Done at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: “Conjoined twins separated with help of 3D technology” [KARE]
Updated: “11-year-old Burnsville boy missing since Sunday is found safe” [Star Tribune]
New album: “Replacements Unearth 1986 Concert for 'Live at Maxwell's'” [Rolling Stone]
Dayton solidly middling: “America's Most And Least Popular Governors –– July 2017” [Morning Consult]
40 years ago today... @Twins @RandBall pic.twitter.com/zjESwvJ1T9— Jim Walsh (@saintfabio) July 18, 2017
