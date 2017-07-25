Warrant filed in Damond case says woman slapped squad car prior to shooting
MPR’s Riham Feshir reports: “Before Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk through the open driver's side window of his squad, a woman had approached the back of the patrol car and 'slapped' it, according to a court document filed Monday. Authorities say Ruszczyk, who also used the surname Damond, called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home. … A search warrant was filed by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators to look at the area where the shooting happened and gather evidence as part of the investigation. ‘Upon police arrival, a female 'slaps' the back of the patrol squad,’ according to the search warrant. ‘After that, it is unknown to BCA agents what exactly happened, but the female became deceased in the alley.’”
Noor's personnel records released: Amy Forliti of the AP reports, “News of the warrant came hours after personnel records for the officer who fatally shot Damond were publicly released Monday. The records provided some detail about the training courses the officer took but no insight into his performance on the job.”
For Slate, Leon Neyfakh writes: “The episode is unquestionably more complicated than a brief summary of the facts might suggest. For one thing, it’s not clear who progressives can point to as the villain in the case: The mayor of Minneapolis, Betsy Hodges, is a liberal who has shown a willingness to defend Black Lives Matter activists against police officers hostile to their cause, while the police chief who resigned was an openly gay Native American woman who embraced use-of-force reform. But one phenomenon this police killing has illustrated plainly and dramatically is the power of self-interested reasoning — the kind of flawed, ideological thinking that shows through when people need to protect their preexisting beliefs and irrational biases.” Amen to that.
At Snopes, they deliver a slapdown to the odd (let’s just call it “nutball”) theory that Damond was shot because she was urging people to reject Big Pharma. “On 16 July 2017, alternative health blogger Erin Elizabeth reported on her web site Health Nut News that Justine Ruszczyk (who primarily used her fiance’s surname, Damond) … was among a growing list of holistic doctors who had died under suspicious circumstances. … Elizabeth compiled a list in 2016 of what she characterized as more than sixty holistic doctors that died between June 2015 and August 2016, asserting that the deaths were somehow connected. … As we noted in May 2017, the tragedies are unrelated to each other — there is no evidence of a conspiracy to wipe out holistic doctors. Elizabeth’s list was a sloppy compilation of natural deaths, accidents and crimes.”
Does it mean you can buy beer without money? A Washington Post story by Gene Marks says, “Would you ask an employee to get a microchip implanted in her hand? Sounds invasive and intrusive. But come Aug. 1, one company in Wisconsin will be giving it a try. Three Square Market — a developer of software used in vending machines — is offering all of its employees the option to get a microchip implanted between the thumb and forefinger. It’s quick, painless and the company will even pick up the $300 fee. … The RFID (Radio Frequency ID) chips would allow those employees who volunteer to participate in the program to open doors, pay for purchases, share business cards, store medical information, pay for stuff at other RFID terminals and login to their computers … all with a wave of the hand.”
Definitely gotta put a stop to this: Stribber Christopher Snowbeck reports, “The federal health law's Medicaid expansion delivered a degree of economic stability to low-income Americans in states that adopted the program, according to a new report from University of Minnesota researchers. Low-income residents in states like Minnesota that expanded eligibility for Medicaid coverage saw a bigger decline in unpaid medical bills between 2012 and 2015 than people living in states that didn't expand coverage… What's more, researchers found that satisfaction with their financial situation improved at a faster rate among low-income residents in Medicaid-expansion states during the time period.”
Bummer. Chris Riemenschneider of the Strib breaks the news to the Beliebers. “For reasons as murky as some of his off-stage shenanigans, Justin Bieber has called off the rest of his Purpose Tour, including the Aug. 18 concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. No rescheduled dates are expected, so tickets will be refunded for the Minneapolis show and all other venues at the point of purchase. … While ticket sales to the U.S. Bank Stadium show started out hot, they have cooled significantly in recent months. A search on Stubhub today found ample floor seats near the stage available for just over $100, while upper-deck tickets were plentiful for around $25.” Maybe he’ll return when Kanye finally makes a date and keeps it.
Comments (3)
Choice of words
“…became deceased…” A fine use of obfuscation by the BCA.
I read Neyfakh's piece
And a much more relevant quote might have been Michelle Bachman's: "Bachman was quoted as saying, “Noor comes from the mandated cover-up women culture. That’s why I’m wondering if they’ll ask whether his cultural views led him to shoot her. That’s something, if true, I can’t imagine the progressives would allow to get out.” After all she was/is a leader on the right and spokesperson for her party. Or maybe the thoughts of Ann Coulter another voice from the right: "Ann Coulter got in on the action via Twitter, first by taking exception with Noor’s decision to fire his gun from the passenger seat of his squad car while his partner was behind the wheel and then suggesting that the high rate of police shootings in the U.S. is a consequence of all the Somalis who live here."
Its not "Progressives" who are having a difficulties with their bias'. We (I prefer Liberal, but whatever) know its an issue with the way policing is done in this country. While individuals are perpetrating these acts its a deeply ingrained culture that supports them. Remember, we deal in a fact based world, its the right, those living in a world where a pathological liar is elected because he is a "truth teller" that has a problem. They are constantly trying to bend the facts to fit their version of the truth. In the immortal words of Ivanka Trump, who thought she was quoting Einstein: "If the facts don't fit the theory, change the facts." These are and always will be the ones who have a problem.
"After that, it is unknown to
"After that, it is unknown to BCA agents what exactly happened, but the female became deceased in the alley."
Why the weird obfuscation? It seems to be the standard in law enforcement. What's wrong with plain language? A person died. They don't know what happened.