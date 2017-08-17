Arradondo confirmed as Minneapolis police chief
It’s official. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Medaria Arradondo is officially the city of Minneapolis’ newest permanent police chief following unanimous confirmation by the City Council Friday. … With the move, Arradondo, 50, becomes the department’s first African-American chief. … Arradondo, a 28-year-veteran of the force, assumed the department’s top job on July 21 following former Chief Janeé Harteau’s resignation amid controversy over the police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He will serve out the rest of Harteau’s term, which runs through January 2019.”
Huh, so much for securing our borders. The Pioneer Press’s Steve Karnowski reports: “Federal authorities are rolling out a pilot program to make border crossing easier for travelers to the northernmost point of the lower 48 states, Minnesota’s Northwest Angle. … Reaching the far northern tip of Minnesota by land requires a trip through Canada, with a stop at an unstaffed U.S. Customs and Border Protection reporting station that’s little more than a phone booth. But anytime anglers and other vacationers set foot back in Canada, perhaps for a shore lunch on a Canadian island or to ice fish, they’re required to check in with U.S. Customs again. That often means a round trip of up to 16 miles, sometimes over rough water or treacherous ice, even in the dark.”
Light weekend reading. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “The Minnesota Department of Commerce released a 5,000-page study of a 340-mile long proposed oil pipeline across the state Thursday, a major regulatory step in Enbridge Energy's 3-year long quest to open a new oil corridor across northern Minnesota. … The final environmental impact statement of the so-called ‘Line 3’ project does not issue a final decision on whether the pipeline can be built.”
Hey, nice. On Disability Scoop, Shaun Heasley writes: “Target is rolling out a collection of sensory-friendly apparel for children and says adaptive clothing for those with disabilities is on the way too. … The new offerings are part of the retailer’s house brand Cat & Jack and are available exclusively on the store’s website. … Beginning this week, Target is marketing a selection of t-shirts and leggings with flat seams that are free from bothersome tags and embellishments in order to ‘minimize discomfort when in contact with the skin,’ the company said. In addition, the retailer’s sensory-friendly leggings include extra room in the hips and a higher rise to accommodate older kids who wear diapers.”
