As attention turns to opioids, Minnesota sees meth boom
Still big. For the Forum News Service, Andrew Hazzard says, “As communities struggle to address the rising use of heroin and other opioid narcotics, another familiar drug has continued to tighten its grip. Figures from law enforcement and addiction treatment specialists show that methamphetamine remains the most commonly used hard drug in the region. Minnesota has experienced a 489 percent increase from 2009 to 2016 in meth seizures, according to the Department of Public Safety. And while 2009 marked a low point in levels for people seeking treatment, methamphetamine arrests and seizures have dramatically increased since then.”
Minnesota is keeping its remnant of Dixie heritage. Says Rachel Stassen-Berger in the PiPress, “Minnesota has a Confederate symbol in its possession. It has long caused controversy. And Minnesota is not moving it. The Confederate icon — a scarred Virginia battle flag — was captured by the First Minnesota Pvt. Marshall Sherman at the bloody and brutal Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. … Virginia has asked for the return of the flag for more than 100 years — and each time Minnesota has refused to return the hard-won symbol of victory.”
What? An accidental tax break? The AP says, “Minnesota is giving up efforts to reach a tax reciprocity agreement with Wisconsin, a move that will give Minnesota residents who work in Wisconsin a tax break. The tax credit, which is meant to make up for the higher Wisconsin taxes, will go into effect for 2017. It is estimated that it will cost the state more than $8 million.”
Sadly, a good idea. Says Randy Furst of the Strib, “With ever-growing public scrutiny regarding police-involved shootings, a Maple Plain company that manufactures weapons accessories is testing a miniature camera that attaches to the barrel of an officer’s gun. The 3.2-ounce, 3-inch-long camera sits in front of the trigger and activates video and audio as soon as an officer pulls the gun from the holster. The camera points in the direction the muzzle is pointed.”
Some good police work. Says MPR: “St. Paul police say two people are in custody after the department's bomb squad removed an explosive device from a car on the city's east side Saturday morning. Hours before, police received a report of two men threatening a woman with a handgun at a Super America store on the east side.”
Guess who is getting a look from the Vikings? For the PiPress, Chris Tomasson reports, “The Vikings have gained a quarterback and a delivery service has lost a driver. The Vikings on Sunday signed former University of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner, and he joined the team at practice. Since being undrafted last spring, Leidner, among other things, had been delivering meals in the Twin Cities for Bite Squad.”
Target’s Nicollet Mall store is a harbinger. Says Kavita Kumar of the Strib, “Inside the buzzing store next to the retailer's headquarters, the company has redesigned and upgraded everything from the fitting rooms to the online pickup counter and the grocery department. ‘This is the most ambitious redesign in my 22 years at Target’, said Joe Perdew, who leads Target's store design team that includes 170 architects, engineers, interior design and fixtures specialists. The old vinyl tile flooring has been replaced by more modern, polished concrete. The corners of aisles are curved to be more inviting. The mannequins now look more like, well, real people and represent sizes that range from 4 to 22.”
Oh yeah, there’s an eclipse today. Says the AP: “Millions of Americans converged on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday for a wondrous couple of minutes in the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast to coast in 99 years. Veteran eclipse watchers warned the uninitiated to get ready to be blown away. … With 200 million people within a day's drive of the path of totality, towns and parks braced for monumental crowds. It's expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever.”
Most Commented