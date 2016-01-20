Biological mother of missing Minnesota teen charged with murder
The latest on a very sad story, from the AP: “A Missouri woman was charged Tuesday with killing the autistic teenage daughter she gave up for adoption as a baby, weeks after the girl's remains were found in a burn pit on her remote property and months after the girl moved back from Minnesota, where she was raised. Rebecca Ruud, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and alternative counts of abuse of a child resulting in death, second-degree murder and felony murder in the killing of her 16-year-old biological daughter, Savannah Leckie. She is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a corpse, said Ozark County Prosecutor John Garrabrant.”
Says Peter Cox of MPR, “A Hennepin County judge has ordered Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges to produce a 2018 city budget proposal, or show on Friday why she needs more time. The order comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Minneapolis resident Carol Becker, who sits on the city's Board of Estimate and Taxation, a seat she's held since 2005. She used her own money to file the suit.”
Emma Nelson of the Strib says, “As the promised end date for Nicollet Mall construction nears, costs for the $50 million downtown Minneapolis project are still climbing. A City Council committee authorized $2.1 million Tuesday to cover unexpected costs for design changes, extra man hours and more landscaping supplies. The overhaul of the city's signature corridor from Grant Street to Washington Avenue is still under budget. … The total cost is now about $41 million, city records show.”
New leader in Minneapolis' 4th. Brandt Williams at MPR reports, “Minneapolis' busiest police precinct has a new leader. Lt. Aaron Biard took over as 4th Precinct inspector on Sunday, heading the north side precinct with more officers and more reported violent crimes than any other in Minneapolis. Biard, 46, said some of the keys to successfully policing the city's north side include targeted enforcement, keeping guns off the streets and reaching out to members of the community before crises strike.”
So now Trump’s lawyer will take on … Greenpeace. In The Washington Post, Dino Grandoni writes, “The company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, which drew international attention for potentially endangering the water supply of Native American tribes in the Dakotas, accused Greenpeace and other environmental activists who helped organize protests of eco-terrorism, racketeering and other crimes. By filing a lawsuit against the activists in U.S. District Court in North Dakota on Tuesday, the Dallas-based oil and gas company Energy Transfer Partners became the second firm to accuse Greenpeace of breaking a federal organized crime law used to try members of the mafia, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO Act. … In their respective lawsuits, Energy Transfer Partners and Resolute [Forest Products] are being represented by Kasowitz, Benson & Torres LLP, a law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s longtime attorney … .”
What’s the commission on $148 million? Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports, “After agent Bill Duffy negotiated a five-year, $148 million maximum contract extension for forward Andrew Wiggins with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is unclear how quickly Wiggins will sign the deal after he filed papers to sever ties with his representation at BDA Sports. … Duffy, the chairman of BDA Sports and one of the league's most prominent player agents, told ESPN on Tuesday he had recently been made aware of rival agencies and potential start-up enterprises that were recruiting Wiggins with inducements that included no commission fees on contracts.”
Some more cool eclipse shots at MPR with the tale of a bus ride to Nebraska. Says Christopher Juhn, “ … afterwards, the group boarded the bus to head home to Minnesota, sitting in huge traffic jams with other eclipse viewers, and arriving back 23 hours after they left.” I believe there are still people trying to get through the I-35 construction zones up from Kansas City.
Good pub. Says Tim Harlow in the Strib, “Leech Lake Tribal College is at the top of the class when it comes to community colleges. The school was rated No. 1 by Wallet Hub in its annual survey of more than 700 two-year schools across the nation. The personal finance site looked at 14 metrics in determining its rankings, including cost of in-state tuition, student-faculty ratio, graduation rates and job placement rates.”
