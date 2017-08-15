Class-action suit approved against two Minneapolis landlords
History in the making? The Star Tribune’s Randy Furst reports: “A rare class-action lawsuit against two Minneapolis landlords could cost them millions of dollars and benefit thousands of low-income tenants if they prevail. … Hennepin County District Judge Mary Vasaly certified the class-action status Friday in the case against Spiros Zorbalas, Stephen Frenz and the companies they own, including Apartment Shop and Equity Residential Holdings. … ‘It could be the largest case in terms of damages and rent refunds in U.S. history,’ said Larry McDonough, a housing attorney with Dorsey & Whitney who crafted the state law that created the housing courts in Hennepin and Ramsey counties but who is not involved in the case.”
War on cars continues. City Pages’ Mike Mullen writes: “What's your favorite historic Minneapolis parking lot? … Don't have one? Then don't worry, you won't care about this plan to get rid of one. … But if you answered, ‘Why, of course, it's the 429 West Lake Street parking lot which has been used for automobile sales for seven consecutive decades...’ -- well, we're afraid we might have some bad news. … On Thursday, Minneapolis City Planning Commission is reviewing two proposals for apartment complexes to be built on Lake Street. If approved, the two buildings would add nearly 200 new units to the neighborhood.”
The Forum caught up with that white supremacist whose family disavowed/disowned him. They write: “Peter Tefft’s voice was hoarse, the result, he said, of tear gas he breathed over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., where white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed during demonstrations that turned deadly. … ‘This is the beginning of the new civil rights era,’ said Tefft, a 30-year-old from Fargo who describes himself as a pro-white civil rights activist and whose family members publicly disavowed his views Monday. … Asked how he felt about the estrangement, Tefft said he doesn’t hold anything against his family and that he was angry that relatives, including a 13-year-old niece, were receiving threats.”
Hundreds? Wow. The Pioneer Press’ Tad Vezner report: “What began with a call for a single cop to quell an out-of-control birthday party at a St. Paul rec center ended with a brazen brawl involving hundreds of teens that stretched across entire city neighborhoods. … Police officials are saying that the Saturday night melee, which resulted in six arrests and may have been related to a person found brutally beaten at a downtown bus stop, was the worst of its kind this summer.”
In other news…
The Prince bandwagon gets a new coat of paint: “Pantone Just Revealed A Custom Color That Honors Prince's Legacy” [Refinery 29]
Cool: “St. Paul’s old Rice Street gets a gateway mural” [Pioneer Press]
FYI: “'Unity Walk' to be Held in Honor of Those Killed, Injured in Minnehaha Academy Explosion” [KSTP]
Yikes: “St. Paul taxi driver’s attack left rider ‘covered in blood,’ charges say” [Pioneer Press]
Everything needs a logo: “Little designs logo for State Capitol building” [Star Tribune]
Comments (1)
War on cars
Hmmm… 200 new units? With Lake Street already a (barely) moving parking lot for much of the day as it is? I'm sure that will cause no problems at all…