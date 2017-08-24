Dayton vows no loosening of marijuana laws during remainder of his term
Harsh. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Gov. Mark Dayton warned Minnesota advocates of legal recreational marijuana that they won’t be successful on his watch. … Dayton ruled out the possibility Thursday during an interview with MPR’s Kerri Miller at the Minnesota State Fair. Asked by a member of the audience about the changing attitude toward cannabis nationally, the DFL governor said he won’t loosen Minnesota’s marijuana laws during his final year of his term. … Dayton went on to list problems he said stem from drug abuse — though he focused on opioids and other illicit drugs. He said making marijuana more readily available goes in the wrong direction.”
Rick Nolan in his own words. Duluth News Tribune: “On proposed copper-nickel mining in Northeastern Minnesota, on the nuclear threat related to North Korea, on elected leaders' "dialing for dollars" for reelection, and on other matters, U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan was as candid as ever this week in an exclusive sit-down with the News Tribune Editorial Board. … His frank comments about President Donald Trump will wait for this weekend's Sunday Opinion cover. But here's some q-and-a from the rest of our conversation.”
An interesting idea. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Two years ago, Blake Romenesko bought 5 acres of land outside Duluth for a private backwoods retreat he calls ‘Trembling Gardens.’ … It's mostly swamp and marsh, but tucked in a forest of ash and birch he's erected a big tent surrounded by mosquito netting. A small solar panel provides a little electricity. There's an outhouse. … He purchased the land for a personal getaway. But then he heard about Hipcamp — a website that connects private landowners with campers. He was intrigued.”
Changes coming to Como Park. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes: “Thomas Annunziata has run the Putt’er There Miniature Golf Course in St. Paul’s Como Park for nearly 25 years, doubling the number of holes over that time and turning what were once fold-up attractions into permanent fixtures. … Annunziata never expected someday he’d have to reapply for the job. … On July 27, he penned a letter to St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman’s office asking for help. City officials had informed him that by the end of the year, he and other potential vendors would be asked to respond to a request for competitive proposals aimed at determining the best use for the site. … His most recent five-year lease agreement with the city expires Oct. 31, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be selected to return. For a number of reasons, he said he doesn’t plan to enter a proposal. … ‘I won’t do it,’ Annunziata said Wednesday.”
In other news…
Should’ve gone with the vinyl siding: “More Panels Being Replaced On U.S. Bank Stadium” [WCCO]
Talk about a business plan with a hole in it: “Caribou Coffee buys Bruegger's Bagels” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
Congratulations Emily Annexstad: “U student from St. Peter is crowned 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way” [Pioneer Press]
Cheesy story: “Land O' Lakes to donate 40,000 pounds of Macaroni & Cheese to NEIFB” [KCRG]
Weed
I certainly didn't expect Dayton to come around on this his last year as governor, but he's still trotting out the same nonsense.