Demonstrators rally to support Charlottesville victims
Says a WCCO-TV story: “Sunday night, some Minnesotans gathered at Lake Calhoun Park at sunset. They say they marched around the lake to stand against racism and for a fair and just system. This was one of many vigils around the country on Sunday. .… People northwest of the Twin Cities also came together to pray for the victims in Charlottesville. The Union Congregational Church in Elk River held a prayer vigil Sunday night.”
Fewer hunters. Says Sam Cook for the Forum News Service, “The number of Minnesota small-game hunters dropped last fall compared to 2015, continuing a steady trend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported this past week. According to the agency's annual survey of small-game hunters, the number of duck and goose hunters dropped, as did the number of pheasant hunters. Grouse hunter numbers were up about 4 percent but remain much lower than in past decades.”
Imagine if Joe Soucheray lived in Washington County? Says Kevin Giles in the Strib, “The largest property tax levy increase in years was proposed last week for Washington County to cover the costs of increasing state mandates and new demands for services driven by population growth. Whether the 6.9 percent increase stands will depend on the five County Board members, some of whom voiced discomfort after a 2018 budget presentation by Deputy Administrator Kevin Corbid.”
You want corn? We got corn. Says Michelle Rook for the Forum News Service: “Crop ratings for corn and soybeans nationally have been running well below last year for much of the growing season and major production states are following suit. One exception has been Minnesota, where the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent crop ratings were 80 percent good to excellent for corn, down 1 percent from last week, with soybeans rated at 74 percent, up 1 percent. The question is whether or not this will translate into high yields for the state and if Minnesota will be anywhere close to last year’s record-setting corn and soybean production.”
Extremely poor parenting skills. Says Paul Walsh for the Strib, “A St. Paul man was arrested in western Wisconsin driving nearly 100 miles per hour with three children in his car — and he was drunk, authorities said. Simeon T. Bluntson, 33, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin. Bluntson was clocked at 96 mph in the 70 mph zone, the patrol added. The children in his vehicle were all under 16 years old.”
Following big brother. The WCCO-TV story says: “Apple Valley senior Tre Jones is the top high school basketball player in Minnesota for the class of 2018, and he’s one of the best players in the nation. Jones, ranked one of the top point guards in the country, announced Sunday that he will attend Duke next year and play basketball for coach Mike Krzyzewski. Tre Jones is the younger brother of Tyus Jones, who played one season at Duke and led the Blue Devils to a national championship.”
A makeover for a St. Paul landmark. Nicole Norfleet and Neal St. Anthony of the Strib report, “After being forced out of the auto business in the 1920s, Merritt J. Osborn created innovation after innovation, from carpet cleaner to dishwashing soap, at his St. Paul company called Economics Laboratory, known today as Ecolab. Nearly a century later, Osborn’s name will take the place of Ecolab atop its former headquarters building as developers remake it in hopes of attracting firms with his entrepreneurial spirit. For St. Paul, the redevelopment of one of its tallest buildings is viewed as a way to spearhead growth downtown.”
Finally, ICYMI, another story on the always trusty Wells Fargo. Matt Egan for CNN Money reports, “Wells Fargo has already admitted to charging people for overdrawing bank accounts that they didn't have and for car insurance that they didn't need. Now, it's being accused of ripping off vulnerable mom-and-pop businesses. For several years, Wells Fargo's merchant services division overcharged small businesses for processing credit card transactions, a lawsuit alleges. Business owners who tried to leave Wells Fargo were charged ‘massive early termination fees’ according to the lawsuit filed in US District Court. The ‘overbilling scheme’ targeted less sophisticated businesses by using ‘deceptive language’ in a 63-page contract designed to confuse them, the lawsuit filed on August 4 claims. The lawyer filed court documents to seek class action status.” The only thing left is defrauding kindergarteners’ out of their lemonade stand money.
Why Does Anyone
Still do business with Wells Fargo?
If corporations are people, this one needs the death penalty. A Ma Bell style break up is in order.