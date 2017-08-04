Farmers to politicos at Farmfest: Keep ag safety net
Minnesota farmers don't care much for Trump's budget cuts. Trey Mewes is covering FarmFest for the Mankato Free Press, specifically yesterday's discussion on the 2018 farm bill: "Members of the House Committee on Agriculture have been looking at potential cuts to crop insurance programs in response to budget proposals. President Donald Trump's budget proposal, released earlier this year, called for cutting more than $28 billion out of crop insurance programs over the next 10 years. Farmers say those insurance programs are vital to protecting younger farmers and ensuring risk management."
Minnesota scientists don't care much for Trump's budget cuts. Susan Du at City Pages talked to a few Minnesota scientists worried about a potential $6 billion cut to the National Institutes of Health: "Dan Gilchrist in the University of Minnesota's Office of the VP of Research imagines the U would lose $52 million, roughly 2,000 researchers, and 1,000 post-docs. When the president revealed his budget in May, more than 500 faculty and staff sent cries for help to their representatives in Congress."
Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press has the terrifying story of a gunman chasing St. Paul middle school kids following a football practice: "He pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, started to run toward the coach and the players, and threatened them. … The man chased the kids across the football field, but stopped pursuing them when he reached the baseball field. The players ran south on Edgerton Street, and the man went north."
Hammer time. Rachel Blount at the Star Tribune profiles St. Francis native Maggie Ewen on qualifying for the world championships: "Maggie Ewen instantly knew it was a good throw. She expected it to travel 230 feet, maybe 235, wrapping up a satisfying performance in the hammer throw at the U.S. track and field championships to end a record-setting season… The throw measured a personal-best 244 feet, 7 inches — only 9 inches short of Gwen Berry’s winning distance, and far enough to qualify Ewen for the world championships in London."
Do we have time to tear it down and build a new one? Erin Barney of Mpls/St. Paul Magazine details the transformation of the downtown Minneapolis Armory into a concert venue for Super Bowl LII: "It’ll be the most action the historic-landmarked structure has seen in years. After serving its initial purpose for the Minnesota National Guard in the ‘30s, the Armory hosted NBA games, a handful of political conventions and concerts, and was even the site of a Prince music video, all before settling into the glam life of a parking garage. Since acquiring the building in 2015, [Armory owner Ned] Abdul has been looking for a way to return it to its former rock star glory, which Nomadic Entertainment will help make happen, and then some."
In other news…
Not keeping their Kool: “Minneapolis City Council Votes to Restrict All Sales of Flavored Tobacco” [KSTP]
About time: “'NBA Live 18' Will Include WNBA Players and Teams” [Bleacher Report]
Unfair: “Airport cabbies riled over new rules on credit card transactions” [Star Tribune]
Was a pretty sure bet: “Nolan says he plans to run for re-election” [Duluth News Tribune]
Never a quiet week: “Ex-'Prairie Home' host Garrison Keillor busy as he nears 75” [Associated Press]
Horrific: “Feds charge owner of popular Thai restaurant with forced labor” [Star Tribune]
Uncovering the hidden treasure that is Culver’s: “This cult Midwest chain is better than In-N-Out and Shake Shack — here's what it's like to eat there” [Flipboard]
Today only: “Missed Prime Day? Best Buy is matching prices on Amazon gear” [CNET]
Purple reign:
Aug 4, 1984, Prince's Purple Rain began a 24-week run on top of the Billboard album chart. #80s Tied for 6th longest all-time! pic.twitter.com/tIEjdDgdlH— Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) August 4, 2017
Comments (1)
Also at Farm Fest
That rather historic announcement that effective May 1, 2018, all diesel pumps in Minnesota would be distributing a 20 percent biodiesel blend called B20. Minnesota is the first state in the USA to require B20 during warm weather months. Wer're using B10 (10 %) now.