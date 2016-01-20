Former Starkey HR manager sues company for breach of contract
Another episode in the ongoing Starkey drama. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports: “The fired human resources manager at Starkey Laboratories, indicted on charges relating to fraud and embezzlement involving his former employer, has sued for breach of contract. … Larry Miller was fired in September 2015 by Starkey's majority owner Bill Austin. In fall 2016, Miller — along with fired president Jerry Ruzicka and fired chief financial officer Scott Nelson and two business associates — was indicted in federal court for allegedly helping to embezzle more than $20 million in funds from the Eden Prairie-based hearing aid manufacturing firm.”
Interesting side story from the Dakota Access pipeline protest. The Forum News Service’s John Hageman reports: “A firm contracted by the company that built the Dakota Access Pipeline disputed last week the allegation it was providing ‘security and private investigative services’ during the monthslong protests against the project. … North Carolina-based TigerSwan's answer to a lawsuit from the North Dakota Private Investigative and Security Board was filed Thursday, Aug. 10, about about six weeks after the board's complaint was filed in Burleigh County District Court. The regulatory board accused TigerSwan of operating in the state without a license and sought an injunction.”
Can Grand Junction deliver for Target? The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar writes: “Target Corp. is acquiring Grand Junction, a San Francisco-based transportation technology company, as the Minneapolis-based retailer looks to expand its delivery capabilities. … Grand Junction has already been working with Target on a small same-day delivery pilot out of its store in New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood. Arthur Valdez, Target’s chief supply chain and logistics officer, said the retailer will tap Grand Junction’s expertise to roll out that service throughout the city this fall and to other cities next year.”
Quite a powerful statement. A letter to the Forum opens: “My name is Pearce Tefft, and I am writing to all, with regards to my youngest son, Peter Tefft, an avowed white nationalist who has been featured in a number of local news stories over the last several months. … On Friday night, my son traveled to Charlottesville, Va., and was interviewed by a national news outlet while marching with reported white nationalists, who allegedly went on to kill a person. … I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions. We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs. He did not learn them at home.”
In other news…
Uh oh: “Health insurers seek higher rates for Minnesota small businesses” [Star Tribune]
Cool: “Minnesota Lynx unveil fierce new logo for 2018” [Fox Sports North]
And you know they’re paying attention: “Franken, Sanders and Warren rule Senate bookstakes” [CNN]
Most Commented