Franken meets with local faith leaders over racially motivated incidents
Pat Kessler at WCCO-TV reports on Sen. Al Franken's recent meeting with local faith leaders about recent racially motivated incidents: “'Tears have come back again,' Bishop Richard Howell of Shiloh Temple said. 'Like Jeremiah, my eyes are so full of tears right now, because I thought this issue was put to rest. And lo and behold, it has resurrected itself.' ”
Irony alert. Kavita Kumar from the Star Tribune checks in with Best Buy about the price of water at its Texas store: "Amid numerous reports from across flooded south Texas about price gouging, Richfield-based Best Buy found itself in the crosshairs when a picture showing one of its stores in suburban Houston selling a case of water for $42 went viral on Tuesday. “This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday,” said Best Buy spokesman Jeff Shelman in a statement. “As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people.”
Today's Second Amendment news. KSTP's investigative unit looks into a University of Minnesota professor's illegal gun-buying spree: "Investigators say [Massoud] Amin – who his attorney describes as a gun hobbyist – bought 14 handguns from seven separate gun shops across the metro in a two-and-a-half-week span this summer. He was under a felony indictment at the time, accused of providing fabricated financial documents in his divorce."
Today's First Amendment news. (Not really.) WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle spoke briefly to Club Jäger owner Julius De Roma about his donation to David Duke's senate campaign: “'It’s just basically free speech,' De Roma said. His response to some of the fallout, 'Well whatever. What do you expect it’s basically something that is blown up beyond what it should be,' De Roma said.”
In other news…
Freeman statement: “Justine Damond Shooting: Grand Jury Won't Be Used” [Patch]
Rochester business community intrigue: “Chamber chief's a bully, Braatz says in letter” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
But those property taxes: “Could St. Paul's east side get a tiny house village?” [MPR]
The Andrew Zimmern empire grows: “Maine company creates new spice line for Travel Channel host” [AP]
Sounds right: “Man gets life in prison for beheading Iron Range man along Minn. road” [Star Tribune]
Good dogs: “Hudson family credits their dogs with waking them to house fire – Twin Cities” [Pioneer Press]
Good humans: “Dogs impacted by Texas flooding headed to Mankato” [Mankato Free Press]
