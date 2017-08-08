Freeway protesters to face trial
A day in court for some. WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reports: “More than a year after being arrested and charged, the trial will begin Tuesday for several people who shut down interstates in protest of Philando Castile’s shooting death. … Police arrested 102 people after a long and sometimes violent protest on Interstate 94 in July 2016. … After plea deals and dismissals, 21 people will face trial. … Their charges include public nuisance and unlawful assembly, both are misdemeanors.”
It’s back to school season. For the Star Tribune, Micah Emmel-Duke reports: “As thousands of students head for the open waters of higher education, it’s worth asking: Who’s going to college in Minnesota? … A lot depends on which slice of the pie you look at, but the statewide average rate has held steady. Another big takeaway is that college enrollment rates among low-income high school graduates and graduates of color have held or increased since the recession, according to state data. … Additionally, the data shows very low college enrollment rates among graduates of online high schools.”
That’s a lot of bank. Also in the Star Tribune, Jeffrey Meitrodt report: “Anchor Bank, one of the largest community banks in the Twin Cities, will be acquired by Old National Bancorp in a deal worth $303.2 million, the banks announced Tuesday morning. … Founded in 1967, Anchor Bank has 18 branches in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and Mankato. The company has $2.1 billion in assets. Old National is almost 10 times larger, with $15 billion in total assets, making it the largest financial services holding company headquartered in Indiana.”
A dubious first. The Pioneer Press’ Sarah Horner writes: “An Anoka man admitted in court Monday to angrily posting nude pictures of his ex on a fake Facebook account after their relationship ended and she began seeing someone else. … Michael Weigel, 39, pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court to one count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images after reaching a plea deal in his case with prosecutors, court records say. … Weigel was the first person charged in Ramsey County under a new state law that took effect late last summer that seeks to hold people accountable for so called ‘revenge porn.’ ”
Congrats: “Mayo Clinic retains No. 1 ranking in U.S. News” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Talk about a hostile work environment: “North Dakota man sentenced for biting off co-worker’s ear” [Pioneer Press]
Medtronic closing its Joliet plant: “Nearly 1,500 mass layoffs in Illinois in July, dominated by manufacturing” [Chicago Tribune]
A princely sum indeed: “Paisley Park adds 'Ultimate Experience' tour on Mondays for $160” [Star Tribune]
Counter plastic bag ban ban: “Minneapolis gives preliminary approval to fee for plastic, paper bags” [Star Tribune]
A notable brewery plan: “One-of-a-kind downtown Minneapolis house might become Brass Foundry Brewing Co.” [City Pages]
They’ve got a state fair across the river, too: “Hungry? From cream puffs to cricket nachos, there’s something for everyone at the Wisconsin State Fair!” [WITI]
Corporate doublespeak
According to Medtronic, the layoffs (only 155 are actually Medtronic personnel) are being made: "to leverage other facilities and service providers in the U.S.," spokesman Fernando Vivanco said in an email. "This shift will ensure our operations are flexible and scalable in a way that is efficient and cost-effective — and continue to meet our high quality standards."
None of the verbiage above answers the rather basic question of "Why are these people being laid off?"