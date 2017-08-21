Health warning issued for Edina’s Lake Cornelia
This is fine. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Citing dangerous levels of toxic algae, officials have issued a health warning for Lake Cornelia in Edina, saying people and animals should not come into contact with the popular body of water. … High levels of blue-green algae, known as microcystins, were measured in recent samples by the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, city officials said. … ‘The latest data indicates current microcystin levels present a public health risk,’ read a statement last week from the city, which made a similar declaration last September. ‘Exposure to microcystins may harm the liver and be harmful to kidneys and, in extreme cases, death.’ ”
Slender Man trial update. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “One of two Wisconsin girls charged with repeatedly stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man pleaded guilty Monday, but she still faces a trial in the case next month focused on her mental health. … Anissa Weier, 15, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree homicide as a party to a crime, with use of a deadly weapon. She initially faced a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner in Waukesha, a city west of Milwaukee. … The plea means her trial next month will look only at whether she is legally responsible for the crime or not guilty because of mental illness. She could face 10 years in prison if she's found guilty. If not, she'll spend three years in a mental hospital.”
Now these are some hot takes. In the Eden Prairie News, Tim Engstrom writes: “Fracking has been better for the American economy than cellphones and social media, said the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. … While talking about what spurs economic growth, Neel Kashkari said advances in technology this century so far pale compared to the last one. … ‘Compared to the integrated circuit, Twitter is not very impressive. Let’s just say that,’ he told members of Rotary Club from Minneapolis and the west metro at the Edina Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 17.”
Naval yarn ahead. The Duluth News Tribune’s Andrew Krueger writes: “The French sailors' spirits must have been running high as they headed out onto Lake Superior on that November day 99 years ago. … After a long journey from France in what would turn out to be the waning days of World War I, the 100-plus men made up the crews of three brand-new minesweepers built for the French Navy at a shipyard in Fort William, Ontario (now part of Thunder Bay). … The Cerisoles, Inkerman and Sebastopol — named for French military victories of past centuries — were finally complete and ready to sail for Europe. On Nov. 23, 1918, with crews of 38 and a Great Lakes pilot aboard each deck gun- and wireless-equipped vessel, they motored down the Kaministiquia River and out onto the big lake, past the Sleeping Giant, around Isle Royale, heading toward the Soo Locks.”
In other news…
Minnesota’s a magical place:
42 years ago Teller and I did our first shows at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. We've been doing this longer than you've been alive.— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017
