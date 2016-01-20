Klobuchar expresses concern about Amazon-Whole Foods deal
A rotten deal? REUTERS’ David Shepardson reports: “A U.S. Democratic senator on Friday questioned the Federal Trade Commission's quick approval of Amazon.com Inc's purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc this week, less than three months after the $13.7 billion deal was announced. … The FTC said on Wednesday that it had ended its antitrust investigation without seeking a second request for additional information on a deal that has sent shock waves through the grocery industry. … Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said in a statement on Friday that she was concerned about the FTC's decision to ‘not fully review’ the deal, which was announced on June 16.”
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns speaks out on Charlottesville. In the Players’ Tribune he writes: “Let’s start with the facts: Charlottesville was not only a sign that racism is still alive, but also a showing of the lack of love and respect humanity has for each other. … Over the last week or two, I refreshed Twitter like crazy thinking if I just read enough I’d be able to make sense of it all, know what I mean? Maybe you’ve been doing the same thing. This week I’m back in Lexington to play in our annual alumni game and it’s still on my mind. ”
Really great fair photography. MPR: “For photographer Debra Fisher Goldstein, her project ‘Beyond the Stick’ is a photo essay that ‘focuses on the peculiar, the poignant, the ironic and the iconic moments that happen when our diverse communities gather at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.’ It is an annual scavenger hunt, begun in 2006, for the moments that happen beyond the latest food on a stick. She then pairs the images with her own titles. … The Minnesota State Fair Foundation featured Fisher Goldstein's photography at the 2015 fair in a 55-image gallery exhibit at the Bailey House on the fairgrounds. Her work was also a part of the foundation's ‘First Glance’ Fine Arts Exhibit fundraising event.”
Good luck! The Pioneer Press’ Chris Hewitt reports: “A movie shot in North Branch last month is aiming for the highest prize in independent movies: the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. … That’s the plan for ‘The House of Tomorrow,’ according to producer Tarik Karam. A coming-of-age drama about a kid, his grandmother, his new pal and the relationships all of them have with theorist Buckminster Fuller and with punk music, ‘Tomorrow’ is based on a novel by Macalester grad/English professor Peter Bognanni, and its Mac roots run deep.”
In other news…
You’re going to ignore this but here it is anyway: “It's not a race: 4 tips for mindful eating at the fair” [MPR]
New Target line: “What's New is History at Target” [Mpls.St.Paul Magazine]
Bikes! “Ordinary Bike, Extraordinary Girl” [KSTP]
