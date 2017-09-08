Minneapolis police will release demographic data on stops to public
Will be interesting to see what people find. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “The Minneapolis Police Department will unveil an online tool Wednesday to allow the public to examine the frequency with which its officers stop people of a certain ethnic background or gender. … The interactive dashboard shows the demographic characteristics of people detained in traffic and suspicious-persons stops across the city, along with trends in the arrests of youths on curfew and truancy violations. Acting police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the new tool, a collaboration between the MPD and the city’s Civil Rights Department, was designed to increase transparency.”
What would an economist know? The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Patrick Rehkamp reports: “Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari thinks new policies restricting immigration could hurt economic growth in the country. … Kashkari was speaking at the Rotary Club of Downtown Sioux Falls and responded to a question about a Trump-backed bill to cut legal immigration by 50 percent over the next 10 years. … … According to Reuters, he said in part, ‘Just going to math, if a big source of economic growth is population growth, and your population growth slows, either because you restrict immigration or because you have fewer babies, your economic growth is going to slow.’”
It can happen to anyone. City Pages’ Mike Mullen reports: “Blong Yang was just falling asleep after midnight Monday morning. … Pop-pop-pop-pop-pop-pop! … Instinctually, Yang and his wife dropped out of bed to the floor, listening to the sound of about a dozen gunshots. The shooting stopped as suddenly as it had started. Yang reached for his phone. … ‘I've called 911 for gunshots before,’ the first-term city council member says. ‘This time it sounded really, really close.’ … The next day, when Yang checked the police's ‘shot spotter’ map report, he saw the gunfire noise had essentially registered at the address of his next door neighbor's house.”
A big bet on hemp. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “There's a lot of expectation invested in a few acres of hemp growing on a hill overlooking the small town of Callaway on the edge of the White Earth Reservation. … ‘I'm kinda nervous,’ says tribal secretary-treasurer Tara Mason. ‘I don't think I've been this concerned about how a crop is doing on White Earth until we planted these.’ … Mason is nervous because the tribe has nearly $100,000 invested in this project and because she sees so much potential for economic development on this remote reservation.”
In other news…
Still nothing: “Ellison Calls On POTUS To Condemn Bloomington Mosque Bombing” [WCCO]
At this point, are we even sure Erik Paulsen actually exists? “Here’s why Erik Paulsen wasn’t at Islamic Center solidarity rally” [MPR]
And iPhone manufacturing will definitely still be a thing then: “Wisconsin taxpayers would need until 2043 to recoup nearly $3 billion in Foxconn payments” [Journal Sentinel]
Good luck: “Army Corps of Engineers offers plan to keep Asian carp out of Great Lakes” [CBS News]
St. Paul really has it all: “Once-desolate patch in downtown St. Paul now has pop-up concerts, food trucks and bean-bag toss” [Pioneer Press]
Rockin’: “Twin Town turns 20” [Southwest Journal]
