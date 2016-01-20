Minnehaha Academy warns of fundraising scam outside State Fair
People always find new ways to disappoint. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Minnehaha Academy is warning the public that someone has been exploiting the aftermath of a deadly gas explosion at its upper school by posing as a fundraiser outside the State Fair entrance. … Officials for the private school in Minneapolis posted on Facebook that someone has been posing as a supposed fundraiser outside the fair’s entrance on behalf of Minnehaha Academy, which has been in recovery and relocation mode since its upper school was rocked by the blast on Aug. 2. … The explosion killed two of its employees, seriously injured a third and has forced the school to relocate to Mendota Heights for the coming school year.”
Goals are good. City Pages’ Susan Du reports: “Minneapolis currently gets about 18 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. Far from satisfied, officials believe the city could step that up to 100 percent in just five years -- while drastically reducing demand at the same time. … The city uses about 100 million kilowatt hours of electricity each year, costing taxpayers about $11 million to $12 million to keep government properties running. The two biggest consumers are sewage and street lights, which together comprise nearly 70 percent of the city's bill.”
We’re guessing this saga ain’t over yet. The Pioneer Press’s Chelsey Perkins reports: “The embattled mayor of this north-central Minnesota community has resigned. … The Crosby City Council accepted Jim Hunter’s resignation Monday via a letter sent by Ed Shaw, Hunter’s lawyer, council member Ron Prushek confirmed late Monday night. … Hunter was elected in November 2016 for a two-year term and was arrested in March, charged with felony theft by swindle, assault and several other charges. Hunter had denied calls for him to step down prior to Monday’s meeting. … Prushek, who is also acting mayor, said the letter was dated Friday, Aug. 25, and Hunter was not present at Monday’s meeting. The plan is to replace Hunter with a city council member, unless no one on the council is interested, Prushek said. In that case, the council would seek letters of intent from community members in the town of 2,400.”
Grape idea! Food and Wine’s Adam Campbell-Schmitt writes: “Trader Joe's and Aldi may be the go-to grocery stores to satisfy your low-cost wine fix, but another major player is about to enter the field: Target. The retailer announced today that it will launch its own line of inexpensive bottles which will hit 1,100 of the chain's stores beginning on September 3rd. … The California Roots label will include five varieties—a red blend, Cabernet, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, and Moscato—each of which will retail for just five dollars per bottle.”
In other news…
Here’s the guy keeping you safe on the Midway: “Meet the State Fair's ride guru, who only rides the carousel” [MPR]
Taking a risk in an underdeveloped neighborhood: “United Properties breaks ground on mixed-used tower in North Loop” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
Such modesty: “Best Buy sees best sales jump in 7 years, but CEO warns it's not normal” [Star Tribune]
Not hard to find sellouts in downtown Minneapolis: “Whole Foods cuts prices after Amazon deal, with sellouts in downtown Mpls.” [Star Tribune]
Interestingly, the suit was against a medical staffing firm, not the hospital itself: “$20M awarded in case of Twin Cities woman who died after giving birth” [Star Tribune]
Not a great look for a bar making so much use of German imagery: “Club Jager bar owner/Minneapolis developer donated to David Duke's Senate campaign” [City Pages]
Most Commented